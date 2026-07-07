DOJ’s LOGZONE Settlement Highlights FCA Risk In Cybersecurity Compliance Representations

The U.S. Department of Justice's recent settlement with Alabama defense contractor LOGZONE Inc. demonstrates how cybersecurity deficiencies in federal contracting can trigger False Claims Act exposure when contractors misrepresent their compliance status. This case reveals the government's willingness to pursue fraud allegations based solely on unimplemented security controls and inaccurate compliance certifications, even without any actual data breach or security incident.

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The U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) recent settlement with Alabama defense contractor LOGZONE Inc. (LOGZONE) is a notable reminder that, in the federal contracting context, cybersecurity deficiencies are not merely technical concerns — they can create False Claims Act (FCA) exposure, particularly where a contractor misstates its compliance status to the government. Under the settlement, LOGZONE agreed to pay $507,144 to resolve allegations that it submitted claims for payment under two Department of the Navy contracts while knowing that it failed to comply with those contracts’ cybersecurity requirements.

This resolution shows the DOJ’s continued willingness to treat alleged noncompliance with contractual cybersecurity requirements as a fraud issue even in the absence of any data breach or other security incident. The press release reflects a theory that turns not only on the existence of unimplemented security controls, but also on the alleged submission of compliance-related information that did not accurately reflect the company’s actual cybersecurity posture. That combination — known deficiencies coupled with inaccurate compliance representations — presents an especially acute area of FCA risk for government contractors handling sensitive defense information.

The Settlement

The two Navy contracts at issue incorporated Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) 252.204-7012, which requires contractors handling covered defense information to provide adequate security for covered contractor information systems, including by implementing the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication (SP) 800-171 security requirements. The applicable framework also required LOGZONE to report a summary-level score from a current NIST SP 800-171 self-assessment in the Supplier Performance Risk System (SPRS).

The DOJ alleged that, from May 2021 to March 2025, LOGZONE failed to implement certain NIST SP 800-171 controls that, if left unaddressed, could permit system exploitation or exfiltration of sensitive defense information. The government further alleged that LOGZONE submitted a score of 110 in SPRS — the highest possible score — and certified compliance, even though the company knew it had not fully implemented all required controls.

The alleged deficiencies came to light through a Defense Contract Management Agency assessment of LOGZONE’s implementation of NIST SP 800-171 controls. According to the press release, that assessment resulted in LOGZONE receiving a score of -170, near the bottom of the possible scoring range of -203 to 110. Notably, this case did not involve a whistleblower or insider — rather, this was the direct result of a government audit leading to the referral to the Justice Department.

Why This Resolution Matters

This settlement fits within the DOJ’s broader effort to use the False Claims Act to enforce cybersecurity requirements in government contracting. But it also highlights several practical realities that contractors should not ignore.

First, cybersecurity compliance is being tested against actual implementation, not paper commitments. A contractor may have policies, plans, or remediation efforts underway, but that will not eliminate exposure if required controls are not in place and the company continues to bill the government under contracts that require them.

Second, government assessments can become the foundation for a FCA resolution. Here, the DOJ tied its allegations to an assessment of control implementation. Contractors should assume that poor assessment results, particularly where they suggest significant gaps in required controls, may carry legal as well as operational consequences. Notably, the settlement does not indicate that there was a qui tam complaint or other tip by an insider.

Third, the DOJ does not need to allege a breach to pursue a cyber-related FCA matter. The press release focuses on the failure to implement required controls and the submission of claims for payment under contracts requiring those controls. That is a point worth emphasizing for companies that still view cyber enforcement primarily through the lens of incident response.

Practical Considerations for Contractors

For contractors performing work subject to cybersecurity clauses and related assessment obligations, several practical lessons emerge from the LOGZONE settlement.

Ensure that assessments, scores, and certifications are accurate. Companies should treat scores, certifications, and other statements regarding NIST SP 800-171 implementation as legally significant representations, not administrative formalities. Those submissions should be supported by documentation and reviewed by personnel who understand the technical requirements as well as the contractual and legal implications.

Do not blur the line between current implementation and future remediation.

A company may identify cybersecurity deficiencies and work toward full compliance through an appropriate remediation process. But that is different from representing that all required controls have already been implemented. Contractors should be precise in how they describe their current cybersecurity posture.

Treat adverse assessment results as potential legal exposure, not just technical feedback. Government or third-party assessment findings showing substantial gaps should be escalated promptly to legal, compliance, and senior leadership. Assessment findings that sit unresolved can create much larger problems over time.

Evaluate billing risk where known deficiencies exist. Where contracts require implementation of specific cybersecurity controls, continued claims for payment may carry significant risk if the contractor knows those controls have not been implemented and prior compliance-related submissions are inaccurate.

Document the basis for compliance determinations. Contractors should be able to demonstrate how assessment conclusions were reached, what information was available when certifications or scores were submitted, and what remediation was underway at the time. In any later inquiry, contemporaneous documentation will be critical.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.