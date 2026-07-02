The Next Frontier Of Quantum Innovation: Key Takeaways From President Trump’s Quantum And Post Quantum Cryptography Executive Orders

President Trump has issued two Executive Orders addressing the nation's transition to post-quantum cryptography and advancing U.S. leadership in quantum technology. These orders establish accelerated timelines for federal agencies and contractors to migrate to quantum-resistant encryption standards while creating a comprehensive framework to strengthen domestic quantum computing capabilities, supply chains, and national security readiness.

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On June 22, 2026, President Trump issued two Executive Orders (EOs) related to federal post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and quantum technology efforts.

The first EO, Securing the Nation Against Advanced Cryptographic Attacks (PQC EO), accelerates the transition to the National Institute of Standards (NIST)-approved Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) incorporating PQC compliant algorithms for federal information systems and federal information. Specifically, it establishes new deadlines for agencies and “covered contractors” to migrate to PQC. Additionally, the PQC EO provides mechanisms to assist critical infrastructure owners and operators in the transition

The second EO, Ushering in the Next Frontier of Quantum Innovation (Quantum EO), establishes a “whole-of-government” strategy to accelerate U.S. leadership in quantum information science and technology (QIST). It directs a broad range of federal agencies to take specific, near, and long-term actions to strengthen the domestic QIST ecosystem, support the quantum-enabled technology ecosystem, and encourage partnerships with U.S. industry.

Below we highlight the key takeaways and summarize the core provisions of the PQC and Quantum EOs, including new deadlines and directives for relevant government agencies and new resources for organizations to leverage as they migrate to PQC.

PQC Executive Order

Key Takeaways

The PQC EO accelerates timelines for the transition to PQC for certain federal agency assets and systems and covered contractors. Because the EO does not define covered contractors, the extent of the EO’s impact on contractors and subcontractors is unclear.

Given the PQC EO’s short timelines—with directives for actions to be taken this summer and fall—contractors should monitor the various workstreams that will result in deliverables, including the FAR rule on Vulnerability Disclosure Programs for covered contractors.

The EO does not establish deadlines or requirements for critical infrastructure owners and operators that are not government contractors; rather the content of the EO related to critical infrastructure is focused on providing critical infrastructure owners and operators assistance in developing a PQC migration plan.

Private sector organizations planning their PQC transition may consider leveraging the guidance generated by this EO as voluntary resources.

Summary

In response to warnings about the impact of quantum computing on traditional encryption methods, concerns over nation-state threat actors using the technique of “harvest now, decrypt later,” and the timeline for operational large scale quantum computers accelerating, the PQC EO establishes a framework aimed to strengthen the cryptography protecting sensitive data, critical infrastructure, and digital economy from these threats.

1. PQC Migration Timeline

Within 30 days , each federal agency must identify and provide contact details for a “PQC migration lead,” or the agency employee who reports to the agency’s chief information officer and is responsible for overseeing agency-wide cryptographic inventory management and related efforts.

, each federal agency must identify and provide contact details for a “PQC migration lead,” or the agency employee who reports to the agency’s chief information officer and is responsible for overseeing agency-wide cryptographic inventory management and related efforts. Within 90 days , the Director of OMB shall issue guidance directing each agency to: Review their inventory of high-value assets (HVAs) and high-impact systems, excluding National Security Systems. “HVAs” are defined as federal information or a federal information system designated as a high-value asset in accordance with OMB Memorandum M-19-03, which allows agencies flexibility in making designations. The definition excludes National Security Systems. “High impact systems” are defined as information systems in which the loss of confidentiality, integrity, or availability could be expected to have a severe or catastrophic adverse effect on operations, assets, or individuals. Transition all HVAs and high impact systems to use PQC for key establishment by December 31, 2030, and for digital signatures by December 31, 2031 . On June 24, OMB issued a Memorandum titled Execution of the Migration to Post-Quantum Cryptography (OMB Memo) fulfilling OMB’s responsibility under the PQC EO and the Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act, which directs agencies to prioritize based on risk the migration of critical information technology (IT) including high impact systems, HVAs, any system with highly sensitive data, or systems that an agency determines are particularly vulnerable to quantum computer based attacks to PQC by December 31, 2030. Agencies are required to submit a PQC Migration Plan to OMB and the ONCD by October 22, 2026 . The OMB memo does not apply to National Security Systems.

, the Director of OMB shall issue guidance directing each agency to: Within 180 days and annually thereafter, the Director of NSA shall submit a report to the President on the status of PQC migration for federal agencies that own or operate National Security Systems (NSS). The EO is silent with respect to whether the report should address contractor-operated NSS.

2. Assistance for Critical Infrastructure

The PQC EO directs all agencies that serve as Sector Risk Management agencies—as defined in the National Security Memorandum 22—to work with the Director of CISA to assist critical infrastructure owners and operators in developing their PQC migration plans.

Within 180 days , the Secretary of Commerce, through the NIST Director, will initiate a pilot project for PQC migration on a subset of information systems owned or operated by NIST to be completed no later than December 31, 2027 .

, the Secretary of Commerce, through the NIST Director, will initiate a pilot project for PQC migration on a subset of information systems owned or operated by NIST to be completed no later than . Within 180 days , the Secretary of Commerce must revise the processes used by the Cryptographic Module Validation Program to accelerate validations of cryptographic modules submitted by vendors, facilitating the availability of PQC secured components and products.

the Secretary of Commerce must revise the processes used by the Cryptographic Module Validation Program to accelerate validations of cryptographic modules submitted by vendors, facilitating the availability of PQC secured components and products. Within 270 days, the Secretary of Homeland Security shall release public guidance describing the minimum elements for a cryptographic bill of materials (BOM), which will enable the automated assessment of cryptographic assets used by hardware or software.

3. Procurement Timeline

The PQC EO directs the Director of OMB, the Secretary of War, the Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and the Administrator of the General Services Administration (GSA) to identify cost saving opportunities related to the PQC migration such as migration of cloud-based technologies, shared procurement of PQC tools, and centralized technical support.

The PQC EO establishes the following timeline for procurement and implementation of PQC tools:

Within 180 days , the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council (FAR Council) must publish a proposed rule amending the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) to require “covered contractors”—which is undefined—to comply with NIST’s FIPS by December 31, 2030 .

the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council (FAR Council) must publish a proposed rule amending the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) to require “covered contractors”—which is undefined—to comply with NIST’s FIPS by . Within 270 days, the FAR Council must publish a proposed rule amending the FAR and contract clauses to require covered contractors to implement vulnerability disclosure policies (VDPs) consistent with NIST guidelines and incorporate reports of cryptographic vulnerabilities, including testing for lack of encryption or use of non-FIPS algorithms.

4. Other PQC Coordination

The Secretary of State, in collaboration with relevant agency heads, must identify and engage foreign governments and industry groups to encourage their PQC migration to NIST approved systems.

Quantum Innovation Executive Order

Key Takeaways

The Quantum EO requires the initiation of workstreams for federal agencies that emphasize collaboration with the private sector, private-sector led standards development, domestic supply chains, and cybersecurity coordination among stakeholders.

The Quantum EO signals a shift from primarily research-oriented programs toward commercialization, deployment, manufacturing, supply chain, workforce development, and national security implementation.

Companies involved in quantum computing should monitor forthcoming agency workstreams, procurement initiatives, partnership opportunities, and funding opportunities that will emerge over the coming months.

Summary

The Quantum EO builds upon the 2018 National Quantum Initiative Act, which provides for a coordinated federal program to accelerate quantum research and development (R&D) for the economic and national security of the U.S., and focuses on accelerating U.S. leadership in QIST by driving commercialization, deployment, and national security readiness across quantum computing, sensing, networking, and related supply chains. Specifically, the Quantum EO directs the following:

1. Updating the National Quantum Strategy

Within 180 days, the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology (APST), working with the Departments of Commerce, Energy, and War, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), and the National Science Foundation (NSF), must update the National Quantum Strategy to promote the commercialization and deployment of quantum technologies.

2. Establishing the QC-ADDS Effort

The Quantum EO establishes the Quantum Computer for Application Development and Discovery Science (QC-ADDS) Effort, a coordinated national effort led by APST to develop a quantum computer capable of enabling quantum-powered scientific discovery. The QC-ADDS Effort was officially launched by the Department of Energy (DOE) on June 23, 2026, with an initiative to deploy such a quantum computer by 2028.

Within 180 days, the Secretary of Energy must evaluate potential private-sector partnership models and assess the potential cost, scope, and timing for deployment of a QC-ADDS system; the Secretary of Commerce must develop a plan to encourage contributions from commercial quantum computing companies; and the Secretary of War must establish programs to advance readiness for national security applications of quantum computing.

the Secretary of Energy must evaluate potential private-sector partnership models and assess the potential cost, scope, and timing for deployment of a QC-ADDS system; the Secretary of Commerce must develop a plan to encourage contributions from commercial quantum computing companies; and the Secretary of War must establish programs to advance readiness for national security applications of quantum computing. Within 180 days, the Secretaries of Energy, War, and Commerce must establish a national center to develop quantum computing system assessment tools and the federal interagency subcommittee on quantum information science within the White House to produce recommendations on interagency information sharing “assessment capabilities.”

3. Accelerating Quantum Sensors and Networks

The Quantum EO prioritizes commercial readiness of quantum sensing and networking.

Within 60 days, the Secretary of War must identify at least three next-generation quantum sensor projects to prioritize for deployment by September 30, 2028 .

the Secretary of War must identify at least three next-generation quantum sensor projects to prioritize for deployment by . Within 120 days, the Departments of Commerce and Energy, NSF, and NASA must develop specific five-year plans for sensor and networking projects and submit them to the President.

4. Strengthening Quantum Supply Chains

The Quantum EO initiates workstreams to bolster domestic quantum supply chains.

Within 90 days, the Secretary of Commerce, in consultation with other agencies, must develop a plan to reinforce the QIST ecosystem by analyzing supply chains, encouraging private-sector adoption of standards, supporting R&D, and eliminating manufacturing barriers.

5. Protecting Quantum Technologies

The Quantum EO provides for greater sharing of quantum-specific security guidance and threat information.

Within 60 days, the FBI—working with State, War, Commerce, Energy, DHS, ODNI, and NSA—are required to propose staffing requirements within 60 days to expand the Quantum Information Science and Technology Counterintelligence Protection Team (QCPT), which will coordinate protection, cybersecurity, threat-sharing, and outreach efforts across federal, industry, and academic QIST communities. The EO also directs federal agencies to coordinate through the QCPT structure.

6. Additional Quantum Efforts

The Quantum EO also directs agencies to expand access to quantum foundry resources, support user facilities, update the National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee, expand the quantum workforce, and coordinate international engagement strategies supporting U.S. quantum competitiveness, trusted supply chains, export-control alignment, research collaboration, and technology protection with allies.

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