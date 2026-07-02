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2 July 2026

Akin Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update | June 29, 2026

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Washington lawmakers advance a $55.5 billion Space Force budget while reintroducing acquisition reforms for cost transparency, and a new executive order directs NASA to develop quantum space applications. Meanwhile, NASA's Inspector General raises concerns about aging launch infrastructure struggling to meet growing demand, as Europe emphasizes building its own space autonomy independent from U.S. reliance.
United States Government, Public Sector
Thomas J. McCarthy,Carlos Bermudez,Hans Christopher Rickhoff
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If space policy had a theme for this edition, it might be “build more—but build it better.” In Washington, lawmakers are advancing a $55.5 billion Space Force budget while reintroducing greater cost transparency through renewed acquisition reforms, and a new executive order pushes NASA to develop a plan for quantum space applications. On the ground, NASA’s Inspector General warns that aging launch infrastructure may struggle to keep pace with demand, even as the agency moves forward with missions like DAPHNE. In Europe, the emphasis is less on budgets and more on independence, calling to strengthen its own space autonomy away from the U.S.

All this and more in this edition of Akin’s Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update.

Download the Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update - 06.29.2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Thomas J. McCarthy
Thomas J. McCarthy
Photo of Carlos Bermudez
Carlos Bermudez
Photo of Sean T. Conway
Sean T. Conway
Photo of Hans Christopher Rickhoff
Hans Christopher Rickhoff
Photo of Jennifer Richter
Jennifer Richter
Photo of Marta A. Thompson
Marta A. Thompson
Photo of Sean Carlesimo
Sean Carlesimo
Photo of Ryan Dowell
Ryan Dowell
Photo of Lamar Smith
Lamar Smith
Photo of Sharanya Sriram
Sharanya Sriram
Photo of Elizah Stein
Elizah Stein
Photo of Kathryn Herman (Policy Fellow)
Kathryn Herman (Policy Fellow)
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