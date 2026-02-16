One Minute Matters [Video]: Shutdown Watch (With Bel Martin)

- within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Employment and HR topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
Could Michigan be headed toward a government shutdown on October 1?
Michigan's fiscal year ends September 30—and the state still doesn't have a budget deal. If lawmakers can't agree, Michigan could see its first government shutdown since 2007.
The impact could be felt statewide, from potential layoffs to service disruptions. Bel Martin explains what's at stake.
Originally published 23 September 2025
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.