22 December 2025

OFPP Initiates Crowdsourcing Campaign On FAR Overhaul

The Office of Federal Procurement Policy (OFPP) is conducting a crowdsourcing campaign regarding the "Revolutionary FAR Overhaul" (RFO).
WHAT: The Office of Federal Procurement Policy (OFPP) is conducting a crowdsourcing campaign regarding the "Revolutionary FAR Overhaul" (RFO). The campaign provides interested parties an additional avenue to provide feedback on the overhaul of the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR).

WHEN: The crowdsourcing campaign is running through January 7, 2026.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR INDUSTRY: The OFPP crowdsourcing campaign is a new opportunity to provide feedback on the FAR overhaul in advance of formal notice and comment rulemaking. Those interested in participating will need to register on the site and then submit ideas. The site asks for a short title for the idea, choosing a category that best describes the idea (start a practice; stop a practice; continue a practice; adjust or refine a practice; scale a practice; or other), a narrative description of the idea, and asks follow-on questions like why the practice should change and the operational impact. The site identifies categories of the "most helpful ideas" and those that should be avoided. Now that the "feedback" boxes on the RFO website are no longer active, the crowdsourcing campaign is an additional opportunity until January 7, 2026, for contractors to weigh in on the FAR overhaul prior to formal rulemaking, which we anticipate will move quickly.

