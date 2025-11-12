ARTICLE
12 November 2025

AGs Oppose EPA's Rollback Of Data Program | AGs Bin Recycling Practices | AGs Back Fed Autonomy

CO
Here are curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US...
Here are curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:

  • Republican AGs Trash Sustainability Groups' Recycling Practices as Anticompetitive
  • AGs from Both Parties Oppose Rollbacks to Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program
  • Democratic AGs Take Issue with DOL's Risky Reinterpretation of General Duty Clause
  • NJ AG Shuts the Door on Predatory Homeowner Contracts
  • Democratic AGs Defend Fed Independence
  • Democrat Jay Jones Wins VA AG Race, SD and TX AG Fields Expand

Read more here.

