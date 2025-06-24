Beyond The Pause: Strategies To Win The Tariff Crisis (Video)

On June 18, 2025, experts from AlixPartners' Sourcing and Procurement, Supply Chain, and Growth teams gathered for a webinar: Beyond the Pause: Strategies to Win the Tariff Crisis. As global uncertainty rises and the U.S. tariff pause nears its end, our experts shared practical strategies for navigating volatility, protecting margins, and turning disruption into competitive advantage. Watch the full session below, or visit our Tariff Hub for more resources.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.