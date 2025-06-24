ARTICLE
24 June 2025

Beyond The Pause: Strategies To Win The Tariff Crisis (Video)

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
United States Government, Public Sector
Thomas Kohler,Venky Ramesh, and Steve DuBuc
On June 18, 2025, experts from AlixPartners' Sourcing and Procurement, Supply Chain, and Growth teams gathered for a webinar: Beyond the Pause: Strategies to Win the Tariff Crisis. As global uncertainty rises and the U.S. tariff pause nears its end, our experts shared practical strategies for navigating volatility, protecting margins, and turning disruption into competitive advantage. Watch the full session below, or visit our Tariff Hub for more resources.

1641200.jpg

Authors
Photo of Thomas Kohler
Thomas Kohler
Photo of Venky Ramesh
Venky Ramesh
Photo of Steve DuBuc
Steve DuBuc
