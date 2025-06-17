Sheppard Mullin's Government Contracts Team Launches Revolutionary FAR Overhaul Tracker

The Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR), the bedrock of Federal procurement, is undergoing an unprecedented (some would say Revolutionary) overhaul. The Sheppard Mullin Government Contracts Team has created an online resource to help the Federal procurement community stay informed of the proposed changes.

On May 2, 2025, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) launched the "Revolutionary FAR Overhaul" with Memo M-25-25, signaling a bold shift in procurement practices. OMB's guiding principle prioritizes flexibility by replacing most non-statutory regulations with streamlined "buying guides." These guides purportedly will emphasize innovative procurement strategies tailored to different acquisition phases and category-specific solutions for common goods and services.

While we certainly appreciate streamlining the 2,000+ page FAR (not to mention the seemingly endless stream of supplements), our team has found the acquisition.gov site difficult to navigate, and key information to be hidden within various sections of the recently released Practitioner's Albums. To help address these issues, we've created a user-friendly, interactive, single consolidated source of information for the proposed clause updates, FAR Council guidance, and Sheppard Mullin commentary on the proposed revisions and their impact on the Federal procurement community.

Our online FAR Overhaul and Tracker resource provides:

Updates on proposed changes, deletions, and additions to the FAR;

Legal analysis of the most pressing issues; and

Key takeaways to help government contractors stay ahead.

