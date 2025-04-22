Compliance Notes - Vol. 6, Issue 8

RECENT LOBBYING, ETHICS & CAMPAIGN FINANCE UPDATES

Campaign Finance & Lobbying Compliance

Hawaii: Hawaii lawmakers are working to outlaw political donations from people who win government contracts. House Bill 371 would ban donations from state and county contractors, their officers and immediate family members. Those bans also would apply to officers of nonprofits receiving state and county grants. However, key supporters of the legislation still need to agree on critical points, including how contractors and nonprofit organizations will have to report who their officers and close family members are and whether that information will be kept secret from the public. HB 371 will now head to a conference committee between members of the House and Senate to negotiate a final draft of the bill. The deadline for all bills to clear their conference committee is April 25. (Blaze Lovell, Honolulu Civil Beat)

Government Ethics & Transparency

Massachusetts: Cape Cod state Rep. Christopher Flanagan stole from his former employer, a local trade group, and used the money to pay for campaign expenses, credit card bills, menswear and psychic services, federal authorities alleged Friday. The second-term Democrat was arrested following his indictment on five counts of wire fraud and one count of falsification of records, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said in a press release. Prosecutors allege the 37-year-old stole $36,000 from the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Cape Cod during a 14-month span while serving as the group's executive officer. According to the indictment, Flanagan purportedly used the stolen funds to pay his mortgage bills and credit card debts, put $10,000 toward his campaign account and purchase appliances, clothing and hundreds of dollars of "personal psychic services." Flanagan pleaded not guilty and was released on certain conditions, including orders to surrender his passport and report to a probation officer. (Abby Patkin, Boston.com)

Ballot Measures & Legislation

Florida: A proposal that would significantly raise the bar on citizen-led constitutional amendments ever making it on the ballot is headed to the floor of the Florida Senate, where it is expected to pass in that GOP-controlled chamber. SB 7016 is one of the most controversial bills proposed in the 2025 legislative session. While a provision requiring a $1 million bond for petition sponsors was removed, the bill still imposes stricter regulations, including mandating additional personal information from voters and petition circulators, triggering investigations if more than 25% of petition forms are deemed invalid, and imposing fines for late submission of petitions and for retaining voters' personal data. SB 7016 is now under consideration by the full Senate. A House companion filed by Lee County Republican Jenna Persons-Mulicka (HB 1205) has already been approved in that chamber. (Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix)

North Dakota: A bill raising the public vote threshold to 60% to approve constitutional ballot measures in North Dakota passed the Senate Wednesday, April 9, 2025, on a 33-13 vote. House Resolution 3003, sponsored by Rep. Robin Weisz, R-Hurdsfield, would require a 60% threshold to pass constitutional ballot petitions initiated by the people and constitutional resolutions from the Legislature. The resolution passed the House in January on a 65-28 vote. If approved by the Secretary of State's Office, the resolution will be put to the voters during the 2026 general election. (Michael Achterling, North Dakota Monitor)

We read the news, cut through the noise and provide you the notes.

Compliance Notes from Nossaman's Government Relations & Regulation Group is a periodic digest of the headlines, statutory and regulatory changes and court cases involving campaign finance, lobbying compliance, election law and government ethics issues at the federal, state and local level. Our attorneys, policy advisors and compliance consultants are available to discuss any questions or how specific issues may impact your business. If there is a particular subject or jurisdiction you'd like to see covered, please let us know.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.