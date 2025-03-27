ARTICLE
27 March 2025

GSA Updates Proposed Sale Of Government-Owned Properties Throughout The Country

As discussed in a previous Holland & Knight alert, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) is seeking to dispose of a substantial portion of its owned inventory.
As discussed in a previous Holland & Knight alert, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) is seeking to dispose of a substantial portion of its owned inventory. On March 24, 2025, GSA released a new list of properties that are slated for "accelerated disposition." The current list contains eight office properties across the nation:

Name

Street Address

City

State

ZIP

Rentable Area (sq. ft.)

4700 River Road Riverdale

4700 River Road

Riverdale Park

MD

20737

295,327

SSA Trust Fund Building Bridgeton

149 West Broad Street

Bridgeton

NJ

08302

11,305

William O. Lipinski Federal Building

844 North Rush Street

Chicago

IL

60611

353,105

8930 Ward Parkway

8930 Ward Parkway

Kansas City

MO

64114

193,131

San Antonio Federal Building West

727 East Cesar E. Chavez Blvd.

San Antonio

TX

78205

163, 060

La Branch Federal Building

2320 La Branch Street

Houston

TX

77004

75,585

Peachtree Summit Federal Building

401 West Peachtree Street NW

Atlanta

GA

30308

803,990

Joe L. Evins Federal Building

200 Administration Road

Oak Ridge

TN

37830

145,549

GSA has invited interested parties to submit "non-binding term sheets" to realestate.buildingdisposal@gsa.gov. GSA has not yet provided detail on what the new accelerated disposition process will entail. Although GSA provides a link to FAQs, those questions and answers center primarily around the assets themselves not the disposition process.

GSA officials have said that the accelerated disposal process will consist of an initial posting of known due diligence information for each asset while the government completes statutorily required processes such as McKinney-Vento Act screenings, which determine whether a property could be appropriate for assisting the homeless community. Afterward, interested parties will be invited to attend open houses, tours, inspections and other public events associated with the sale offering and asked to respond within the stipulated timeframes for the sale. No decisions have been made on whether GSA will use a specific sales process to accelerate disposition of these properties. Instead, GSA advised that some properties may be sold through the online auction, sealed bid auctions and others via a hired broker, depending upon a variety of factors.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

