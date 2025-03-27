GSA Updates Proposed Sale Of Government-Owned Properties Throughout The Country

As discussed in a previous Holland & Knight alert, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) is seeking to dispose of a substantial portion of its owned inventory. On March 24, 2025, GSA released a new list of properties that are slated for "accelerated disposition." The current list contains eight office properties across the nation:

Name Street Address City State ZIP Rentable Area (sq. ft.) 4700 River Road Riverdale 4700 River Road Riverdale Park MD 20737 295,327 SSA Trust Fund Building Bridgeton 149 West Broad Street Bridgeton NJ 08302 11,305 William O. Lipinski Federal Building 844 North Rush Street Chicago IL 60611 353,105 8930 Ward Parkway 8930 Ward Parkway Kansas City MO 64114 193,131 San Antonio Federal Building West 727 East Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. San Antonio TX 78205 163, 060 La Branch Federal Building 2320 La Branch Street Houston TX 77004 75,585 Peachtree Summit Federal Building 401 West Peachtree Street NW Atlanta GA 30308 803,990 Joe L. Evins Federal Building 200 Administration Road Oak Ridge TN 37830 145,549

GSA has invited interested parties to submit "non-binding term sheets" to realestate.buildingdisposal@gsa.gov. GSA has not yet provided detail on what the new accelerated disposition process will entail. Although GSA provides a link to FAQs, those questions and answers center primarily around the assets themselves not the disposition process.

GSA officials have said that the accelerated disposal process will consist of an initial posting of known due diligence information for each asset while the government completes statutorily required processes such as McKinney-Vento Act screenings, which determine whether a property could be appropriate for assisting the homeless community. Afterward, interested parties will be invited to attend open houses, tours, inspections and other public events associated with the sale offering and asked to respond within the stipulated timeframes for the sale. No decisions have been made on whether GSA will use a specific sales process to accelerate disposition of these properties. Instead, GSA advised that some properties may be sold through the online auction, sealed bid auctions and others via a hired broker, depending upon a variety of factors.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.