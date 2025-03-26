ARTICLE
26 March 2025

Catherine Eschbach Appointed As New OFCCP Director

The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that Catherine Eschbach will be the new Director of OFCCP, taking over for Acting Director Michael Schloss.
Laura A. Mitchell and Michael A. Giarratano

Director Eschbach comes from private practice as an Appellate attorney at Morgan Lewis, representing clients in complex matters. Prior to private practice, Director Eschbach clerked for Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod of the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and Judge David Hittner of the US District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

While it is too early to determine what Director Eschbach's appointment means for the OFCCP's future, she is coming into an Agency that is looking for direction.

We look forward to working with Director Eschbach and welcome her to the Agency.

This continues to be a developing story so stay tuned for updates.

