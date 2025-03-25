ARTICLE
25 March 2025

Immediate Measures To Increase American Mineral Production (Trump EO Tracker)

Aims to bolster domestic mineral production by expediting permits, prioritizing mineral-rich federal lands, and reducing regulatory barriers to strengthen national security and economic stability. It also facilitates public and private investment in the mineral sector, leveraging federal resources, including the Defense Production Act (DPA), to ensure a stable and independent supply chain for critical minerals.

