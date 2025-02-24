Toni-Marie Higgins, Chief Of Staff, Sen. John Boozman (R-AR): Trailblazer, Thought Leader & Policy Pro (Podcast)

Chief of Staff to Senator John Boozman (R-AR), Toni-Marie Higgins, returns to Madam Policy to discuss leadership and policy priorities in the new political climate of the Republican Trifecta. Hot topics include the reauthorization of the important Farm Bill as Chairman Boozman takes gavel of the Senate Agriculture Committee, the role of bipartisanship in the new Congress and tackling policies related to crypto and digital currencies. Hosts and proud Arkansans Dee Martin and Shelby Kelley sit down with Toni-Marie to talk about her career journey to Chief of Staff and her advice to younger staffers looking to move up in their careers. Want to hear about Toni-Marie's work co-leading and mentoring other female chiefs of staff in the Senate? Then tune in!

