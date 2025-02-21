Ensuring Accountability For All Agencies (Trump EO Tracker)

Related Thought Leadership and Analysis
- New Executive Order Aims to Curb the Authority of
Independent Agencies, Including the FCC
by: Jennifer L. Richter, Douglas I. Brandon, Steven A. Rowings, Virginia Hiner Antypas, Joseph S. Calascione, Sharanya Sriram
It shall be the policy of the executive branch to ensure Presidential supervision and control of the entire executive branch. Additionally, all executive departments and agencies, including independent agencies, are required to submit for review all proposed and final significant regulatory actions to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) within the Executive Office of the President before publication in the Federal Register.
