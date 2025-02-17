ARTICLE
17 February 2025

Ending Procurement And Forced Use Of Paper Straws (Trump EO Tracker)

The heads of agencies shall take all appropriate action to eliminate the procurement of paper straws and otherwise ensure that paper straws are no longer provided within agency buildings. Within 45 days of the date of this order, the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy, in coordination with relevant agencies, shall issue a National Strategy to End the Use of Paper Straws to phase out their use nationwide.

