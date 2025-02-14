Implementing The President's "Department Of Government Efficiency" Workforce Optimization Initiative (Trump EO Tracker)

The Director of the OMB Director shall submit a plan to reduce the size of the Federal Government, requiring that agencies may hire no more than one employee for every four employees that depart. Agency heads must adhere to the Federal Hiring Plan outlined in the Executive Order on Reforming the Federal Hiring Process and Restoring Merit to Government Service. Agency heads must also consult the agency's DOGE team lead for new hires and begin reductions-in-force (RIFs) prioritizing non-essential functions and DEI programs. Within 30 days, OPM must issue new rulemaking to revise federal hiring suitability criteria and agency heads must submit reorganization plans to OMB. Within 240 days, the United States DOGE Service (USDS) Administrator must submit a report to the President on this order. Monthly, DOGE team leads must submit hiring reports.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.