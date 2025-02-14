ARTICLE
14 February 2025

Implementing The President's "Department Of Government Efficiency" Workforce Optimization Initiative (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
The Director of the OMB Director shall submit a plan to reduce the size of the Federal Government, requiring that agencies may hire no more than one employee for every four employees that depart.
United States Government, Public Sector
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Director of the OMB Director shall submit a plan to reduce the size of the Federal Government, requiring that agencies may hire no more than one employee for every four employees that depart. Agency heads must adhere to the Federal Hiring Plan outlined in the Executive Order on Reforming the Federal Hiring Process and Restoring Merit to Government Service. Agency heads must also consult the agency's DOGE team lead for new hires and begin reductions-in-force (RIFs) prioritizing non-essential functions and DEI programs. Within 30 days, OPM must issue new rulemaking to revise federal hiring suitability criteria and agency heads must submit reorganization plans to OMB. Within 240 days, the United States DOGE Service (USDS) Administrator must submit a report to the President on this order. Monthly, DOGE team leads must submit hiring reports.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More