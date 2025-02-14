ARTICLE
14 February 2025

Michael Schloss Appointed OFCCP Deputy Director For Policy, To Act In Acting Director Role

OFCCP's website reflects Michael Schloss has been appointed to the Deputy Director for Policy Role within the Agency. Michele Hodge, former Acting Director is listed as Deputy Director while the Director role remains vacant.
Laura A. Mitchell and Michelle L. Duncan

OFCCP's website reflects Michael Schloss has been appointed to the Deputy Director for Policy Role within the Agency. Michele Hodge, former Acting Director is listed as Deputy Director while the Director role remains vacant. The Deputy Director for Policy would traditionally act in an Acting Director role in this type of situation. As such, the National Office Directory for OFCCP reflects Schloss will hold both positions. OFCCP has made no official announcement regarding the appointments.

Schloss's appointment adds to the questions and uncertainty swirling around OFCCP's current and future state as contractors await notices of audit closures and further direction regarding remaining VEVRAA and Section 503 obligations.

This continues to be a developing story so stay tuned for updates.

