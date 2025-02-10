ARTICLE
10 February 2025

The Impact Of IoT Supply Chain Risks On Government Contracts (Podcast)

WR
Wiley Rein

Contributor

Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation.
United States Government, Public Sector
Sara M. Baxenberg,Tracye Winfrey Howard,Brian Walsh
+1 Authors

In this episode of Wiley's Government Contracts podcast, partners Tracye Howard and Sara Baxenberg discuss the evolving national security concerns surrounding Internet of Things (IoT) modules produced by Chinese companies like Quectel. They delve into the implications of these developments for government contractors, focusing on the recent addition of Quectel to the U.S. Department of Defense's 1260H List and upcoming restrictions from the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The conversation explores the interplay of various regulatory frameworks, potential changes to the FCC's covered list, and the broader implications for supply chains and contracting with the DOD.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

