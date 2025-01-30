Executive Order Mandates Termination Of DEI Related Federal Contracts And Grants

Bottom Line Up Front

On January 20, 2025, President Trump signed an Executive Order, titled Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing (the Executive Order), which, in part, directs federal agencies to terminate federal contracts and grants related to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), as well as environmental justice1 related contracts and grants within 60 days. This will result in the termination of numerous active federal grants and contracts. Impacted contractors and grantees should familiarize themselves with the termination provisions in their agreements and prepare to seek termination costs, if available.

Presidential Action

The Executive Order, which repeals E.O. 14035, is broad and intended to affect the termination of all DEI and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) mandates, policies, programs, preferences, and activities in the federal government. Specifically, by March 21, 2025, the federal government must terminate, to the maximum extent allowed by law, all federal DEI, DEIA, and environmental justice offices and positions; all "equity" action plans, "equity" actions, initiatives, or programs, "equity-related" grants or contracts; and all DEI or DEIA performance requirements for employees, contractors, or grantees. The Executive Order also requires federal agencies to provide a list of (1) all federal government contractors who have provided DEI training to federal agencies or employees, and (2) federal grantees who received federal funding to provide or advance DEI, DEIA, or environmental justice programs.

On January 21, 2025, in accordance with the Executive Order, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) issued a memorandum to the heads and acting heads of all federal departments and agencies, which outlined steps to close offices and agency sub-units focused exclusively on DEI and DEIA initiatives and programs. The memorandum requires all agency heads to provide OPM: (1) by January 23, 2025, a complete list of all DEIA-related agency contracts as of November 5, 2024; and (2) by January 31, 2025, a list of all contract descriptions that were changed since November 5, 2024 "to obscure their connection to DEIA programs."

Impact on Contractors and Grantees

The Executive Order will result in the termination of existing federal contracts and grants with a nexus to DEI or DEIA efforts. Nearly all federal contracts contain Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) termination clauses, which allow the federal government to terminate all or part of a contract for the government's convenience. Said differently, these clauses allow for termination of the contract for any reason not related to the contractor's performance and also set forth the process the government agency must follow when terminating the contract. The FAR requires the contracting officer to: (1) issue the termination for convenience notice in writing, (2) provide the contractor with the effective date of termination, and (3) require a contractor to stop work immediately on the terminated portion of the contract. In the event of a termination for convenience, the contractor must stop all work (including any subcontractor work) immediately.

Similarly, the federal government can terminate a grant if "an award no longer effectuates the program goals or agency priorities" pursuant to 2 C.F.R. § 200.340. In the event that grant is terminated, the awarding agency will typically: (1) notify the grant recipient in writing of its decision to terminate, (2) specify the reason for terminating the grant, and (3) afford the grantee a reasonable time to terminate grant-funded operations. When a grant award is prematurely terminated, it remains subject to the same requirements regarding audit, recordkeeping, and submission of reports for the duration of the original grant period.

Contractors and grantees may be allowed to recover certain costs incurred as a result of a termination. Generally, when the contracting officer terminates a contract for the government's convenience, the government is liable to the contractor for the contractor's incurred costs and profit on all work performed. A grantee may also be entitled to recover costs associated with the termination, to the extent that the grant agreement allows such. Usually, a termination for convenience will not result in the contractor or grantee being able to recover expenses that are associated with the settlement process itself.

Takeaways

U.S. federal government contractors and grantees who provide services related to DEI, DEIA, or environmental justice programs should engage with their assigned contracting officers and agreement officers to discuss the impact of the Executive Order on their work. U.S. federal government contractors and grantees who provide services related to DEI, DEIA, or environmental justice programs should also review their agreements for termination provisions and seek guidance regarding any ambiguity in these provisions from legal counsel and from the awarding agency. U.S. federal government contractors and grantees who provide services related to DEI, DEIA, or environmental justice programs should consult counsel regarding the best way to wind down the agreements. U.S. federal government contractors and grantees who provide services related to DEI, DEIA, or environmental justice programs should review any subcontracts or subawards that may be impacted to ascertain whether these agreements have termination clauses that can be invoked when necessary.=

Footnote

1 "Environmental justice" means the just treatment and meaningful involvement of all people, regardless of income, race, color, national origin, Tribal affiliation, or disability, in agency decision-making and other Federal activities that affect human health and the environment. Environmental Justice | US EPA

