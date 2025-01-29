Executive Order: Hiring Freeze

Executive Summary

This executive order freezes the hiring of federal civilian employees in the executive branch. Any federal civilian position that is vacant at noon on Jan. 20, 2025, may not be filled, and no new position may be created except as otherwise provided for in this executive order. However, this order does not apply to military personnel of the armed forces or positions related to immigration enforcement, national security or public safety. Nothing in this order shall adversely impact the provision of Social Security, Medicare, or veterans benefits. This order does not limit the nomination and appointment of officials by the president and the U.S. Senate or appointments to various non-career positions.

Policy Actions

Within 90 days of this order's release, the director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), in consultation with the director of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and the administrator of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) (formerly known as U.S. Digital Service, or USDS) will submit a plan to reduce the size of the federal workforce.

Once OMB's plan is released, the order shall expire for all executive departments and agencies, except the IRS.

