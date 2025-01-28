ARTICLE
28 January 2025

Tracking The New Administration's Executive Actions Changes

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

United States Government, Public Sector
Jonathan E. Meyer and Sidney Howe*
With President Donald Trump commencing his second term, significant changes are anticipated across global industries. His series of sweeping executive actions have already sparked pushback and legal challenges.

To assist companies in navigating these changes, Sheppard Mullin has developed an Executive Actions Tracker. We are continuing to update the tracker as new actions are released and new analysis becomes available. This resource includes:

  • Links to the full text of each executive action
  • Summaries of each, organized by subject area
  • In-depth analysis of the implications
  • Links to court challenges that have been filed
  • Links to Sheppard Mullin blogs discussing the actions

Areas Covered by the Tracker

Our comprehensive tracker spans multiple areas and industries, including:

  • Border/Immigration
  • National Security
  • Environment/Energy
  • Technology
  • Justice
  • Federal Employees
  • DEI/Social Issues
  • Trade
  • Economy
  • Foreign Affairs
  • Health

For ease of access, we suggest you bookmark the Executive Actions Tracker.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jonathan E. Meyer
Jonathan E. Meyer
Photo of Sidney Howe*
Sidney Howe*
