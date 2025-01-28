Tracking The New Administration's Executive Actions Changes

Listen to this post

With President Donald Trump commencing his second term, significant changes are anticipated across global industries. His series of sweeping executive actions have already sparked pushback and legal challenges.

To assist companies in navigating these changes, Sheppard Mullin has developed an Executive Actions Tracker. We are continuing to update the tracker as new actions are released and new analysis becomes available. This resource includes:

Links to the full text of each executive action

Summaries of each, organized by subject area

In-depth analysis of the implications

Links to court challenges that have been filed

Links to Sheppard Mullin blogs discussing the actions

Areas Covered by the Tracker

Our comprehensive tracker spans multiple areas and industries, including:

Border/Immigration

National Security

Environment/Energy

Technology

Justice

Federal Employees

DEI/Social Issues

Trade

Economy

Foreign Affairs

Health

For ease of access, we suggest you bookmark the Executive Actions Tracker.

