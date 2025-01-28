Tracking The New Administration's Executive Actions Changes

With President Donald Trump commencing his second term, significant changes are anticipated across global industries. His series of sweeping executive actions have already sparked pushback and legal challenges.
To assist companies in navigating these changes, Sheppard Mullin has developed an Executive Actions Tracker. We are continuing to update the tracker as new actions are released and new analysis becomes available. This resource includes:
- Links to the full text of each executive action
- Summaries of each, organized by subject area
- In-depth analysis of the implications
- Links to court challenges that have been filed
- Links to Sheppard Mullin blogs discussing the actions
Areas Covered by the Tracker
Our comprehensive tracker spans multiple areas and industries, including:
- Border/Immigration
- National Security
- Environment/Energy
- Technology
- Justice
- Federal Employees
- DEI/Social Issues
- Trade
- Economy
- Foreign Affairs
- Health
For ease of access, we suggest you bookmark the Executive Actions Tracker.
