ARTICLE
28 January 2025

Unleashing Alaska's Extraordinary Resource Potential (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

United States Government, Public Sector
Emily P. Mallen,Stephen Hug,Ben N. Reiter
+2 Authors
Summary

This EO establishes a policy to fully utilize Alaska's abundant natural resources. It directs federal agencies to rescind or revise restrictions, policies and environmental reviews implemented since January 2021 that limit resource development on federal and state lands in Alaska, including the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR). It further tasks agencies with expediting the permitting, leasing and infrastructure projects critical for developing Alaska's resources, particularly its liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry and the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Emily P. Mallen
Emily P. Mallen
Photo of Stephen Hug
Stephen Hug
Photo of Scott Daniel Johnson
Scott Daniel Johnson
Photo of Ben N. Reiter
Ben N. Reiter
Photo of Sharmila P. Das
Sharmila P. Das
