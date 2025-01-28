Ending Illegal Discrimination And Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity (Trump EO Tracker)

Related Thought Leadership and Analysis

Summary

The Order rescinds all diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices or programs across all executive departments and agencies. It also revokes the following executive actions: Executive Order 12898 of February 11, 1994 (Federal Actions to Address Environmental Justice in Minority Populations and Low-Income Populations); Executive Order 13583 of August 18, 2011 (Establishing a Coordinated Government-wide Initiative to Promote Diversity and Inclusion in the Federal Workforce); Executive Order 13672 of July 21, 2014 (Further Amendments to Executive Order 11478, Equal Employment Opportunity in the Federal Government, and Executive Order 11246, Equal Employment Opportunity); The Presidential Memorandum of October 5, 2016 (Promoting Diversity and Inclusion in the National Security Workforce); and Executive Order 11246 of September 24, 1965 (Equal Employment Opportunity). Agencies must also work to end DEI initiatives in the private sector in areas of their jurisdiction.

Additional Documentation

