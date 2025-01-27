President Trump Signs Executive Orders On First Day Impacting Contractors

Any time a new administration comes to power, the first few days highlight significant executive actions that impact the far reaches of the federal government. Not surprisingly, President Donald Trump's first day was punctuated by new Executive Orders and other memoranda that take procurement policies and priorities in new a direction from the Biden Administration. The information below is not comprehensive but highlights some measures that may be meaningful for contractors.

To start, President Trump unsurprisingly ordered a regulatory freeze for 60 days. This is not uncommon for new presidents and allows the new administration to pause regulatory action to ensure regulations in process align with its priorities.

President's Trump's first Executive Order, 14145 – Initial Rescissions of Harmful Executive Orders and Actions – lists executive orders issued by the Biden Administration that have been rescinded. Some of the rescinded executive orders had rescinded previous Executive Orders issued by President Trump in his first term. Rescinded Executive Orders include:

As noted above, Executive Order 14145 revokes Executive Orders issued by President Biden that revoked Executive Orders from the first Trump Administration. Effectively, a number of previous President Trump Executive Orders that were rescinded have now returned. They include:

Some Executive Orders signal changing spending priorities. For instance, President Trump also signed Executive Order 14157, Securing Our Borders, which requires the use of temporary and permanent barriers at the southern border with Mexico signaling that contractors providing those barriers could see additional contract opportunities.

Also, while former President Biden and President Trump have similar policies toward prioritizing making products within the U.S., President Trump has signaled he will take more aggressive action to onshore production. To that end, he issued an America First Trade Policy. Among other things, this memorandum requires the U.S. Trade Representative to look at the World Trade Organization Agreement on Government Procurement and ensure it is being implemented consistently with administration policy.

President Trump's first day in office signals changes ahead for contractors, with a lot more still to unpack.

