24 January 2025

Promoting Beautiful Federal Civic Architecture (Trump EO Tracker)

United States Government, Public Sector
Orders the Administrator of the General Services Administration in consultation with the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy to submit recommendations to advance the policy that federal public buildings should be visually identifiable as civic buildings and respect regional, traditional and classical architectural heritage in order to uplift and beautify public spaces and ennoble the United States and our system of self-government.

