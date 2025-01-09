ASBCA's FY 2024 Report – Examining The Numbers

On October 31, 2024, the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals (ASBCA or Board) published its FY 2024 Report of Transactions and Proceedings, which provides statistics regarding the "adjudication of appeals, petitions for contracting officer final decisions, applications for fees and costs under the Equal Access to Justice Act, and other matters" of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Corps of Engineers, Defense Logistics Agency, Defense Contract Management Agency, Central Intelligence Agency, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, or the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

The ASBCA disposed of 419 cases in FY 2024, an increase from 375 in FY 2023. The agencies with the most docketed cases were the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Navy, which were involved in 71 and 58 cases, respectively.

In a year that saw the ASBCA resolve 126 cases on the merits, the Board considered issues of claim accrual, improper terminations for default, Contracts Disputes Act (CDA) jurisdiction, and compensable delay, among others. Crowell stays up to date on cases being decided by the ASBCA, and reports of these cases can be found on our Government Contracts Group's "Insights" page here. A few of the noteworthy cases include:

Furthermore, the Federal Circuit disposed of nine ASBCA decisions on appeal with seven affirmed, one affirmed in part and vacated and remanded in part, and one dismissed.

The FY 2024 report also demonstrates that Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) remains a successful tool for resolving disputes at the ASBCA. The report indicates that the Board's ADR program resolved 100% of cases in which the parties completed formal mediation sessions.

The full report can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.