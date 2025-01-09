CBCA's FY 2024 Report – Examining The Numbers

The Civilian Board of Contract Appeals (CBCA or Board) recently published its Annual Report for FY 2024, providing statistics regarding the adjudication of appeals between contractors and civilian agencies. This year, the civilian agencies with the highest number of docketed claims at the Board were the Department of Veterans Affairs, the General Services Administration, the Department of State, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Agriculture. These agencies accounted for 126, or 76%, of the 165 Contract Disputes Act (CDA) appeals docketed at the Board.

According to this year's report, the CBCA experienced a net change of +17 in its total docket count from the end of FY 2023. The Board resolved 375 cases, with 132 of those cases decided on the merits. Of the cases decided on the merits, the CBCA tackled issues of CDA jurisdiction, breach of contract, contract interpretation, waiver, and compensable delay, among others. Crowell has reported on a number of these cases, which can be found on our Government Contracts Group's "Insights" page here. A few of the notable cases that we have reported on include:

The report also discussed the Board's highly successful alternative dispute resolution (ADR) program. For FY 2024, the Board reported that 85% of matters in ADR were fully or partially resolved, a reminder to contractors and the government alike that the Board's ADR program remains a viable option for expedient resolution of disputes.

The full report can be found here.

