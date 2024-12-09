ARTICLE
9 December 2024

New Congress, New Oversight Agenda: What Business Can Expect From The 119th Congress (Podcast)

United States Government, Public Sector
Gregory A. Brower,Alice Lugo, and William E. Moschella

With Election Day 2024 finally behind us, a clearer picture is emerging of the new Congress's priorities. In this one-hour webinar, Government Relations Department co-chair Will Moschella, Senior Counsel Alice Lugo and Co-Chair of the Government Investigations & White Collar Defense Group Greg Brower discuss what the Senate and House committees are likely to have in store for American businesses as part of their oversight agendas for the next two years.


Brownstein Podcast Series · New Congress, New Oversight Agenda: What Business Can Expect from the 119th Congress

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

