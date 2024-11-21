ARTICLE
21 November 2024

Government Contracts Legal Round-Up | Episode 38

In this episode, Partner David Robbins is joined by Nathan Castellano to talk about Nathan's naming as a co-author of the seminal Formation of Government Contracts treatise and a contributor to The Nash & Cibinic Report. David then discusses a divergence between COFC and GAO protest practice highlighted by AccelGov, LLC v. United States and also explores two other decisions: KPMG LLP v. United States and B&B Medical Services, Inc.

Originally published by 21 August, 2023

David B. Robbins
Nathaniel E. Castellano
