Government Contracts Legal Round-Up | Episode 38

In this episode, Partner David Robbins is joined by Nathan Castellano to talk about Nathan's naming as a co-author of the seminal Formation of Government Contracts treatise and a contributor to The Nash & Cibinic Report. David then discusses a divergence between COFC and GAO protest practice highlighted by AccelGov, LLC v. United States and also explores two other decisions: KPMG LLP v. United States and B&B Medical Services, Inc.

Originally published by 21 August, 2023

