ARTICLE
20 November 2024

Government Contracts Legal Roundup | Episode 41 (Podcasts)

JB
Jenner & Block

Partner David Robbins welcomes Partner Jan Larson, a Co-Chair of the firm's Insurance Recovery and Counseling Practice, to share her insights about what government contractors should know about insurance recovery.
United States Government, Public Sector
Authors

As Jan explains, Jenner is uniquely positioned to help contractors because its insurance practice focuses on representing policyholders rather than insurance companies. They discuss the need for an insurance lawyer to protect a client's assets. "I like to think about insurance as a source of recovery that brings money back in, for something that is causing money to go out of the company," Jan says.

Before bringing on Jan, David provides a quick update on a recent DFARS amendment that restricts Department of Defense contracting officers' ability to include non-commercial FAR and DFARS clauses in new solicitations for commercial products and services.

Originally published 6 December 2023

