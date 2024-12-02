ARTICLE
2 December 2024

Government Contracts Legal Roundup | Episode 44 (Podcast)

Jenner & Block

In this episode of the Government Contracts Legal Round-Up, Partner David Robbins explains how two recent Court of Federal Claims decisions reaffirm that the court will meaningfully review an agency's proposed corrective action, underscoring that protest litigation before the court can be very different from protest proceedings before the Government Accountability Office (GAO). He also looks at a recent GAO bid protest that was dismissed as untimely, highlighting that contractors should pay close attention to deadlines to avoid disappointment.

Finally, David discusses the Department of Defense's final rule amending the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement pursuant to President Biden's "Ensuring the Future is Made in America by All of America's Workers" executive order. He calls out four notable changes to the DFARS that contractors should know about.

Originally published 26 February 2024

David B. Robbins
