25 November 2024

Government Contracts Legal Roundup | Episode 45 (Podcast)

In this episode of the Government Contracts Legal Roundup, David Robbins reviews a series of cases that have been decided in recent weeks...
In this episode of the Government Contracts Legal Roundup, David Robbins reviews a series of cases that have been decided in recent weeks, including the much-anticipated decision in Avue Technologies Corp. v. Department of Health & Human Services.

He also reviews Williams Building Company, Inc. v. Department of State; PDS Consultants, Inc. v. United States and Superior Optical Labs, Inc.; United States ex rel. Hunter v. Fillmore Capital Partners, LLC; and the matters of Expression Networks, LLC and DGCC Corp.

In reviewing these matters, David provides key takeaways for government contract practitioners on matters involving the False Claims Act and Contract Disputes Act, as well as insight on waiver clauses and reminders for those filing suit against the Government Accountability Office (GAO).

Originally published 25 March 2024

