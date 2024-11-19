2024 U.S. Election Implications White Paper

47th President

Second Trump Administration Overview

With Republican control of the White House, the Senate, and likely control of the House of Representatives, President-elect Donald J. Trump is expected to support policies that reduce illegal immigration,1 increase carbon-based energy production,2 dramatically raise tariffs,3 lower taxes,4 limit environmental regulations,5 support law enforcement,6 centralize executive power,7 expand U.S. missile defenses,8 and reduce U.S. foreign and military assistance to allies and partners.9 Over the next several months until 60 days after Inauguration Day on January 20th, 2025, the Government Services Administration (GSA) will provide office space and support services to President Trump and Vice President Vance.10 Trump is currently using his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida as a presidential transition headquarters.11

Trump, dissatisfied with perceived institutional backstops to his 2017-2021 agenda, may operate outside of traditional institutional structures to pursue his policy agenda.12 This strategy aims to defang the perceived "deep state" staffing of numerous federal agencies.13 His efforts are expected to include repealing part of the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, allowing him to refuse to spend money appropriated by Congress for specialized programs.14 He is also expected to attempt to bring independent regulatory agencies, including the FTC and FCC, under presidential authority,15 and reinstate his executive order stripping federal employee protections.16

Trump plans to reinstate Schedule F, an executive order that streamlines the firing of career civil servants, which, combined with extensive preparatory activity by Trump allies, may allow a second term Trump greater latitude to reinforce carefully selected political appointees with ideologically aligned agency staff.17 Much of Trump's agenda will require significant Congressional support to be effective.

The Republican-controlled Senate is expected to utilize the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to pull back targeted Biden executive agency rules that fall within the CRA's 60-day window.18 Even with Republican control of both chambers, the lack of a 60-vote majority in the Senate could mean that the filibuster remains a significant barrier to legislation. In response to Senate Democratic filibusters, Trump is likely to re-embrace executive orders to enact his favored policies. From 2017 to 2021, Trump issued more executive orders, 220 total, than any president had during a four-year term since President Jimmy Carter.19

Projected policy stances of selected Trump Cabinet positions:

Secretary of State: Expected to counter China's territorial and economic ambitions in the Indo-Pacific. 20 Expected to pressure NATO members to spend more on defense. 21 Expected to work with Israel and Arab countries to expand the Abraham Accords. 22

Secretary of Defense: Expected to reform the Pentagon's bureaucracy. 23 Expected to eliminate progressive Department of Defense policies. 24 Expected to oversee an expanded U.S. nuclear arsenal and missile defense infrastructure. 25

Secretary of the Treasury: Expected to encourage financial de-regulation and free-market policies. 26 Expected to support a 20% corporate tax rate. 27 Expected to increase economic sanctions on Iran, Cuba, and Venezuela. 28

Attorney General: Expected to investigate social-media censorship. 29 Expected to implement the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants. 30 Expected to mobilize the Department of Justice (DOJ) Antitrust Division to scrutinize big tech and other sectories accused of being monopolistic. 31

Secretary of Homeland Security: Expected to implement a zero-tolerance illegal immigration policy. 32 Expected to oversee the mass-deportation of undocumented immigrants. 33 Expected to limit student and spousal work authorization. 34 Expected to limit refugee admission levels. 35 Expected to end the Humanitarian Parole Program for nationals of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. 36 Expected to end Temporary Protected Status. 37

Secretary of Commerce: Expected to enforce high tariffs on imported goods, with a particular focus on goods from China. 38 Expected to prohibit critical technology exports to rival countries. 39 Expected to investigate U.S. corporations suspected of violating tariff policies. 40

Secretary of Energy: Expected to maintain U.S. energy independence. 41 Expected to expand carbon-based energy production. 42 Expected to reduce regulations on energy companies. 43

United States Trade Representative (USTR): Expected to oversee the expansion of import tariffs to secure trade concessions. 44 Expected to shift U.S. focus from multilateral to bilateral trade agreements. 45 Expected to strengthen the enforcement of U.S. trade laws related to IP theft and foreign subsidies. 46

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator: Expected to reconsider the EPA's 2009 conclusion that greenhouse gases endanger public health to roll back environmental protections. 47 Expected to eliminate EPA staff perceived as disloyal to the administration. 48 Expected to refrain from developing new environmental regulations. 49



Presidential Transition Overview

The U.S. federal government is one of the largest institutions on Earth, and transferring control of the government from an outgoing president to an incoming president is an incredibly complex process.50 An incoming president-elect must begin making over 4,000 political appointments, including over 1,200 positions requiring Senate confirmation.51 Since 1963, the Government Services Administration (GSA) has been authorized funding to assist the president-elect with the transition. Since 2010, the GSA has been required by law to help eligible party candidates with administrative preparation following the major party conventions.52 However, these GSA services require a presidential candidate transition team to coordinate with to have an impact

During the 2024 presidential election, both the Trump and Harris campaigns were historically late in selecting the leaders of their respective transition teams.53 Recent history indicates significant uncertainty when the departing incumbent president and the incoming presidentelect are from different political parties. In 2020, Trump administration GSA Administrator Emily Murphy waited 16 days before offering the incoming Biden administration the administrative support required by the 1963 Transition Law.54 As a result of this delay, a bipartisan reform to the Electoral Count Act was signed into law in 2022, which clarifies the GSA administrator's role following a presidential election.55

On the day after the election, the GSA must provide office space and support services to the president-elect and vice president-elect, with support continuing up to 60 days after the inauguration. Additionally, the president-elect receives a classified national security summary as soon as possible after the election.56

Trump Transition Team

In August, Trump named Howard Lutnick and former Small Business Administration Administrator Linda McMahon as co-chairs,57 and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance (R-OH), Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump as honorary transition team co-chairs.58 Additionally, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are involved with the Trump transition team.59 Also, Trump announced plans to place Elon Musk in charge of a government efficiency commission in a second Trump administration.60

Presidential Transition Timeline

April 2024 : The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) published a Memorandum for Heads of Executive Departments and Agencies. 61 This memorandum provides guidance to all executive departments and agencies on assisting the presidential transition activities required by the Presidential Transition Act of 1963.

: The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) published a Memorandum for Heads of Executive Departments and Agencies. October 1, 2024 : The GSA negotiated memorandums of understanding with transition teams, including agreement by transition teams to implement and make public their ethics plans. 62

: The GSA negotiated memorandums of understanding with transition teams, including agreement by transition teams to implement and make public their ethics plans. November 1, 2024 : The Agency Transition Directors Council ensured that transition briefing materials are prepared. 63

: The Agency Transition Directors Council ensured that transition briefing materials are prepared. November 5, 2024: Election Day

Post-election (once there is clarity on the outcome) : On the day following a concession of all but one eligible candidate, or the determination of a sole apparent successful candidate, GSA continues to provide office space and support services to the presidentelect and the Vice president-elect, with support continuing up to 60 days after inauguration. 64

: On the day following a concession of all but one eligible candidate, or the determination of a sole apparent successful candidate, GSA continues to provide office space and support services to the presidentelect and the Vice president-elect, with support continuing up to 60 days after inauguration. Post-election (once there is clarity on the outcome) : A classified summary regarding national security is given to the president-elect as soon as possible after the election. 65

: A classified summary regarding national security is given to the president-elect as soon as possible after the election. Post-election (once there is clarity on the outcome) : Training and orientation activities commence for prospective presidential appointees. 66

: Training and orientation activities commence for prospective presidential appointees. December 11, 2024 : State officials must issue "Certificates of Ascertainment" on the popular vote in each state. 67

: State officials must issue "Certificates of Ascertainment" on the popular vote in each state. December 17, 2024 : Electors meet in each of the 50 state capitals to vote the electoral votes for their states. 68

: Electors meet in each of the 50 state capitals to vote the electoral votes for their states. December 21, 2024 : GSA begins support to outgoing president and vice president, with support continuing for seven months total. 69

: GSA begins support to outgoing president and vice president, with support continuing for seven months total. December 25, 2024 : Electoral votes must be received by the President of the Senate (Vice President Kamala Harris) and the Archivist of the United States. 70

: Electoral votes must be received by the President of the Senate (Vice President Kamala Harris) and the Archivist of the United States. January 3, 2025 : The Archivist of the United States transfers the certificates to Congress. 71

: The Archivist of the United States transfers the certificates to Congress. January 6, 2025 : Congress convenes to count the electoral votes. 72 If objections are filed by at least one-fifth of the members in both chambers, the bodies retire to their chambers to consider. If no candidate has 270 electoral votes, the House of Representatives decides the presidential election, and the Senate elects the vice president.

: Congress convenes to count the electoral votes. January 20, 2025: Inauguration Day.

New Government Outlook

Trump WH, GOP Senate, GOP House (GOP Trifecta)

Overview

With Republicans controlling both chambers of Congress, Trump will be (with the exception of the Senate filibuster) largely unconstrained in implementing his agenda, even with small majorities in the House and Senate. Trump and his loyalists might pressure Senate Republican institutionalists, like Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), to scrap the filibuster to pass Trump priorities via a simple Senate majority.73 Trump and a unified Republican Congress may seek to enact numerous Trump agenda items, including ending birthright citizenship for the children of undocumented immigrants,74 deporting over one million undocumented immigrants each year,75 using DoD funds to build holding facilities to detain undocumented immigrants,76 repealing the Impoundment Control Act of 1974,77 authorizing military force against Mexican drug cartels,78 limiting U.S. foreign assistance,79 and ending U.S. military aid to Ukraine,80 among other priorities. It is unclear if the congressional Republican plans to focus on the Loper Bright SCOTUS decision, which undid the longstanding Chevron doctrine, will receive significant attention with Trump back in the White House.81 Republican lawmakers could be restrained in their efforts to weaken federal agencies if those agencies are staffed with Trump loyalists and led by Trump nominees.

Senate

Senate Republicans will proceed with a coordinated attempt to extend the TCJA tax cuts and boost other Republican priorities, like expanding carbon-based energy production and increasing DoD funding, via budget reconciliation. 82 Budget reconciliation is a congressional procedure to expedite the passage of Senate legislation dealing with spending, revenue, and the debt limit, with a simple majority of 51 Senate votes (or 50 Senate votes with the vice president serving as tie-breaker) for passage. 83



However, new Trump tax cut proposals, including expanding the SALT cap and eliminating tip taxes, may face resistance from Republican fiscal hawks. 84 Also, it is possible that Trump's pressure on Senate Republicans to nuke the filibuster will not emerge until after the budget reconciliation process. 85 Additionally, Senate Republicans are unlikely to reject Trump's nominees for cabinet positions. 86 However, moderate senators and institutionalists may scrutinize nominees for critical roles, such as the Attorney General, Secretary of Defense, Secretary of State, and Secretary of the Treasury. Sen. John Thune (R-SD) will replace Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as Senate majority leader, which increases the likelihood of a degree of institutional Senate Republican continuity at the leadership level. 87

Budget reconciliation is a congressional procedure to expedite the passage of Senate legislation dealing with spending, revenue, and the debt limit, with a simple majority of 51 Senate votes (or 50 Senate votes with the vice president serving as tie-breaker) for passage. However, new Trump tax cut proposals, including expanding the SALT cap and eliminating tip taxes, may face resistance from Republican fiscal hawks. Also, it is possible that Trump's pressure on Senate Republicans to nuke the filibuster will not emerge until after the budget reconciliation process. Additionally, Senate Republicans are unlikely to reject Trump's nominees for cabinet positions. However, moderate senators and institutionalists may scrutinize nominees for critical roles, such as the Attorney General, Secretary of Defense, Secretary of State, and Secretary of the Treasury. Sen. John Thune (R-SD) will replace Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as Senate majority leader, which increases the likelihood of a degree of institutional Senate Republican continuity at the leadership level. Senate Republicans may use their majority to empower the Chevron-decision working group, led by Sens. Eric Schmitt (R-OK), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Rick Scott (R-FL), John Cornyn (R-TX), and John Thune (R-SD). 88 This group intends to limit the administrative state's exercise of power following the Supreme Court's (SCOTUS) Chevron decision in 2024. The now defunct Chevron doctrine required federal courts to defer to federal agencies' reasonable interpretations of ambiguous laws, and the Supreme Court's ruling means that courts must now interpret federal statutes without being required to accept an agency's interpretation of an ambiguous statute. 89 This effort is expected to initially target 101 federal agencies that have published over 50 final rules since 2000. 90

This group intends to limit the administrative state's exercise of power following the Supreme Court's (SCOTUS) Chevron decision in 2024. The now defunct Chevron doctrine required federal courts to defer to federal agencies' reasonable interpretations of ambiguous laws, and the Supreme Court's ruling means that courts must now interpret federal statutes without being required to accept an agency's interpretation of an ambiguous statute. This effort is expected to initially target 101 federal agencies that have published over 50 final rules since 2000. With control of the White House and both congressional chambers, Republicans will likely use the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to strip federal agency regulations enacted under the Biden administration. CRA will mainly be used to target environmental rules.91 Partisan committee hearings into past Biden administration policies will continue with Republican control of the House as a tool to project the effectiveness of Trump's actions and policies. Additionally, should House Republicans succeed in pushing a national abortion ban92 through both chambers, Trump may veto the bill.93

Footnotes

1 ICYMI: RNC Platform Committee Adopts 2024 Republican Party Platform, "ICYMI: RNC Platform Committee Adopts 2024 Republican Party Platform," GOP, 2024, https://www.gop.com/press-release/icymi-rnc-platform-committeeadopts-2024-republican-party-platform/.

2 "A Deep Dive into Energy Plans for Trump 2.0," POLITICO, April 15, 2024, https://www.politico.com/newsletters/power-switch/2024/04/15/a-deep-dive-into-energy-plans-for-trump-2-0-00152281.

3 2024. Accessed August 1. https://www.barrons.com/articles/biden-trump-presidential-election-tax-plans-192595de.

4 The Economist, "America's Fiscal Outlook Is Disastrous, but Forgotten," The Economist (The Economist, May 2, 2024), https://www.economist.com/briefing/2024/05/02/americas-fiscal-outlook-is-disastrous-but-forgotten.

5 Dana, "A Comparison of Biden and Trump Energy Policies: Priorities and Impacts," Modern Diplomacy, April 27, 2023, https://moderndiplomacy.eu/2023/04/27/a-comparison-of-biden-and-trump-energy-policies-priorities-andimpacts/.

6 Billy Binion, "Trump Promises to Give Police 'Immunity from Prosecution,'" Reason.com, May 3, 2024, https://reason.com/2024/05/03/trump-promises-to-give-police-immunity-from-prosecution/.

7 "Beyond Shock and Awe: Inside Trump's Potential Second-Term Agenda," POLITICO, February 25, 2024, https://www.politico.com/news/2024/02/25/second-trump-term-00140488.

8 ICYMI: RNC Platform Committee Adopts 2024 Republican Party Platform, "ICYMI: RNC Platform Committee Adopts 2024 Republican Party Platform," GOP, 2024, https://www.gop.com/press-release/icymi-rnc-platform-committeeadopts-2024-republican-party-platform/.

9 The Economist, "Beware a World without American Power," The Economist (The Economist, April 4, 2024), https://www.economist.com/leaders/2024/04/04/beware-a-world-without-american-power.

10 "2024 Transition Timeline," Center for Presidential Transition, November 28, 2023, https://presidentialtransition.org/transition-resources/transition-timeline/.

11 Kristen Holmes, "Inside Mar-a-Lago, the Chaotic Trump Epicenter: Patio Pitches, Transition Meetings and Rogue Guests," CNN, November 11, 2024, https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/10/politics/mar-a-lago-trumptransition-epicenter/index.html.

12 "If Trump Wins," The New York Times, 2024, https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2024/06/16/us/politics/trump-policy-list-2025.html.

13 Tess Owen, "Trump Loyalists Plan to Name and Shame 'Blacklist' of Federal Workers," the Guardian (The Guardian, June 30, 2024), https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/jun/30/trump-loyalists-deep-state-blacklistamerican-accountability-foundation.

14 Jeff Stein and Jacob Bogage, "Trump Plans to Claim Sweeping Powers to Cancel Federal Spending," Washington Post (The Washington Post, June 7, 2024), https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2024/06/07/trump-budgetimpoundment-congress/.

15 "Beyond Shock and Awe: Inside Trump's Potential Second-Term Agenda," POLITICO, February 25, 2024, https://www.politico.com/news/2024/02/25/second-trump-term-00140488.

16 "Beyond Shock and Awe: Inside Trump's Potential Second-Term Agenda," POLITICO, February 25, 2024, https://www.politico.com/news/2024/02/25/second-trump-term-00140488.

17 Simon J. Levien, "What Is Project 2025, and Why Is Trump Disavowing It?," The New York Times, July 12, 2024, sec. U.S., https://www.nytimes.com/article/project-2025.html.

18 Caitlin Mullen and Dan Ennis, "Banking Rules, and Regulators, That Face Change under Trump," Legal Dive, November 6, 2024, https://www.legaldive.com/news/trump-banking-capital-requirements-fed-fdic-seccfpb/732197/.

19 Mullins, Brody and Luke, Mullins. 2024. The Wolves of K Street: The Secret History of How Big Money Took Over Big Government, pg 453. New York, N.Y., Simon & Schuster.

20 Matt Pottinger and Mike Gallagher, "No Substitute for Victory," Foreign Affairs, April 10, 2024, https://www.foreignaffairs.com/united-states/no-substitute-victory-pottinger-gallagher.

21 The Economist, "Beware a World without American Power," The Economist (The Economist, April 4, 2024), https://www.economist.com/leaders/2024/04/04/beware-a-world-without-american-power.

22 Dan Negrea, "Teaching a Man to Fish: Donald Trump's Second-Term Alliance Policy," The National Interest, April 24, 2024, https://nationalinterest.org/feature/teaching-man-fish-donald-trump%E2%80%99s-secondterm-alliance-policy-210717.

23 Alexander Bolton, "Trump Expected to Draw Heavily from Senate to Fill Cabinet," The Hill (The Hill, July 25, 2024), https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/4791146-republican-senators-trump-cabinet/.

24 Scott Waldman, "Trump Allies Plan to Root out Climate Science at 'Woke' Pentagon," E&E News by POLITICO, March 15, 2024, https://www.eenews.net/articles/trump-allies-plan-to-root-out-climate-science-atwoke-pentagon/.

25 The Economist, "America and Its Allies Are Entering a Period of Nuclear Uncertainty," The Economist (The Economist, April 4, 2024), https://www.economist.com/briefing/2024/04/04/america-and-its-allies-areentering-a-period-of-nuclear-uncertainty.

26 Alexander Bolton, "Trump Expected to Draw Heavily from Senate to Fill Cabinet," The Hill (The Hill, July 25, 2024), https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/4791146-republican-senators-trump-cabinet/.

27 Rubin, Richard. "Corporate Tax Rate Spurs Political Fight With More Than $1 Trillion at Stake." The Wall Street Journal. June 17, 2024. https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/corporate-tax-rate-election53de5180?mod=hp_lead_pos1.

28 Robert C O'Brien, "The Return of Peace through Strength," Foreign Affairs, June 18, 2024, https://www.foreignaffairs.com/united-states/return-peace-strength-trump-obrien.

29 Timothy Nerozzi, "Trump Blasts Meta and Google after Users Claim Companies Censored Assassination Attempt Searches," Fox Business (Fox Business, July 30, 2024), https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/trump-blasts-meta-google-after-users-claim-companies-censored-assassination-attempt-searches.

30 Bart Jansen, "Trump Justice: Who Will Donald Trump Name as U.S. Attorney General?," USA TODAY, November 8, 2024, https://doi.org/1085301/480p_30fps,720p_30fps,1080p_30fps.

31 Josh Gerstein, "Many in Government Are Worried about Trump's Return. At DOJ, They're Terrified. - POLITICO," POLITICO (Politico, November 10, 2024), https://www.politico.com/news/2024/11/10/trumpreturn-justice-department-00188623.

32 Gabe Gutierrez et al., "Trump to Attend a Gala with Proponents of His Family Separation Border Policies," NBC News (NBC News, April 4, 2024), https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-familyseparation-policies-second-term-zero-tolerance-border911-rcna146270.

33 ICYMI: RNC Platform Committee Adopts 2024 Republican Party Platform, "ICYMI: RNC Platform Committee Adopts 2024 Republican Party Platform," GOP, 2024, https://www.gop.com/press-release/icymi-rncplatform-committee-adopts-2024-republican-party-platform/.

34 Stuart Anderson, "Trump Immigration Policy Could Mean Misery for H-1B Spouses," Forbes, September 17, 2024, https://www.forbes.com/sites/stuartanderson/2024/09/17/trump-immigration-policy-could-meanmisery-for-h-1b-spouses/.

35 Suzanne Gamboa, "Trump Restricted Legal Immigration in His First Term. Will It Happen Again?," NBC News, May 13, 2024, https://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/trump-restrictions-legal-immigration-secondterm-rcna151994.

36 Stuart Anderson, "Trump Immigration Plan May End Deportation Safeguards for 2.7 Million," Forbes, October 3, 2024, https://www.forbes.com/sites/stuartanderson/2024/10/03/trump-immigration-plan-may-enddeportation-safeguards-for-27-million/.

37 Stuart Anderson, "Trump Immigration Plan May End Deportation Safeguards for 2.7 Million," Forbes, October 3, 2024, https://www.forbes.com/sites/stuartanderson/2024/10/03/trump-immigration-plan-may-enddeportation-safeguards-for-27-million/.

38 The Economist, "America's Fiscal Outlook Is Disastrous, but Forgotten," The Economist (The Economist, May 2, 2024), https://www.economist.com/briefing/2024/05/02/americas-fiscal-outlook-is-disastrous-butforgotten.

39 Matt Pottinger and Mike Gallagher, "No Substitute for Victory," Foreign Affairs, April 10, 2024, https://www.foreignaffairs.com/united-states/no-substitute-victory-pottinger-gallagher.

40 Nancy Cook, "Trump's Promised Tariffs Would Push up Costs for American Households," Bloomberg.com (Bloomberg, June 17, 2024), https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-06-17/trump-s-promisedtariffs-will-push-up-costs-for-american-households?embedded-checkout=true.

41 ICYMI: RNC Platform Committee Adopts 2024 Republican Party Platform, "ICYMI: RNC Platform Committee Adopts 2024 Republican Party Platform," GOP, 2024, https://www.gop.com/press-release/icymi-rncplatform-committee-adopts-2024-republican-party-platform/.

42 Max Zahn, "What Are Trump's Plans for the Economy in a Potential 2nd Term?," ABC News (ABC News, January 6, 2024), https://abcnews.go.com/Business/trumps-plans-economy-potential-2ndterm/story?id=106097659.

43 "A Deep Dive into Energy Plans for Trump 2.0," POLITICO, April 15, 2024, https://www.politico.com/newsletters/power-switch/2024/04/15/a-deep-dive-into-energy-plans-for-trump-2-0-00152281.

44 Warren Maruyama, Lyric Galvin, and William Alan Reinsch, "Making Tariffs Great Again: Does Trump Have Legal Authority to Implement New Tariffs on U.S. Trading Partners and China?," Csis.org, 2024, https://www.csis.org/analysis/making-tariffs-great-again-does-president-trump-have-legal-authority-implement-new-tariffs.

45 Warren Maruyama, Lyric Galvin, and William Alan Reinsch, "Making Tariffs Great Again: Does Trump Have Legal Authority to Implement New Tariffs on U.S. Trading Partners and China?," Csis.org, 2024, https://www.csis.org/analysis/making-tariffs-great-again-does-president-trump-have-legal-authority-implement-new-tariffs.

46 Warren Maruyama, Lyric Galvin, and William Alan Reinsch, "Making Tariffs Great Again: Does Trump Have Legal Authority to Implement New Tariffs on U.S. Trading Partners and China?," Csis.org, 2024, https://www.csis.org/analysis/making-tariffs-great-again-does-president-trump-have-legal-authority-implement-new-tariffs.

47 "How Trump Could Reshape EPA on 'Day 1,'" POLITICO, July 18, 2024, https://www.politico.com/newsletters/power-switch/2024/07/18/how-trump-could-reshape-epa-on-day-one-00169484.

48 Brad Plumer and Lisa Friedman, "What Trump 2.0 Could Mean for the Environment," The New York Times, July 16, 2024, https://www.nytimes.com/2024/07/16/climate/trump-epa-regulation.html.

49 Justine Calma, "Project 2025 Would 'Essentially Eviscerate EPA,' Former Staff Warn," The Verge, September 19, 2024, https://www.theverge.com/2024/9/19/24248267/epa-air-pollution-report-biden-trump-project2025.

50 221 and 179, "Why the Presidential Transition Process Matters," Brennan Center for Justice, 2024, https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/research-reports/why-presidential-transition-process-matters.

51 Olivia B Waxman, "Barack Obama, Donald Trump and the Difficult History of Presidential Transition," TIME (Time, November 11, 2016), https://time.com/4566735/obama-trump-presidential-transition-historyorigins/.

52 Drew Friedman, "Both Parties Already behind on Presidential Transition Planning," Federal News Network - Helping feds meet their mission. (Federal News Network, July 25, 2024), https://federalnewsnetwork.com/management/2024/07/both-parties-already-behind-on-presidential-transition-planning/.

53 Sean Michael Newhouse, "Both Harris and Trump Are Historically behind on Presidential Transition Planning," Government Executive, August 27, 2024, https://www.govexec.com/management/2024/08/bothharris-and-trump-are-historically-behind-presidential-transition-planning/399106/.

54 Lisa Rein, "Under Pressure, Trump Appointee Emily Murphy Approves Transition in Unusually Personal Letter to Biden," Washington Post (The Washington Post, November 24, 2020), https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/gsa-emily-murphy-transition-biden/2020/11/23/c0f43e84-2de0-11eb-96c2-aac3f162215d_story.html.

55 Niels Lesniewski, "Presidential Transition Process Changes Head to Biden's Desk - Roll Call," Roll Call, December 23, 2022, https://rollcall.com/2022/12/23/presidential-transition-process-changes-head-to-bidensdesk/.

56 "2024 Transition Timeline," Center for Presidential Transition, November 28, 2023, https://presidentialtransition.org/transition-resources/transition-timeline/.

57 Jonathan Swan, Maggie Haberman, and Charlie Savage, "Trump Transition Team to Include Howard Lutnick and Linda McMahon," Nytimes.com (The New York Times, August 16, 2024), https://www.nytimes.com/2024/08/16/us/politics/trump-transition-team-2024-mcmahon-lutnick.html.

58 Partnership for, "Partnership for Public Service Statement on Trump Transition Chair Announcement," Partnership for Public Service, August 16, 2024, https://ourpublicservice.org/press-release/partnership-forpublic-service-statement-on-trump-transition-chair-announcement/.

59 ZEKE MILLER, "Presidential Transition Planning Has Begun in Earnest, but Trump and Harris Are Already Behind," AP News, August 27, 2024, https://apnews.com/article/harris-trump-transition-biden-election944aa257180e7cbc5e50601a1a7119a9.

60 Robin Bravender, "Trump Pledges to Put Elon Musk in Charge of Reg-Slashing Bid," E&E News by POLITICO, September 5, 2024, https://www.eenews.net/articles/trump-pledges-to-put-elon-musk-in-charge-of-regslashing-bid/.

61 "2024 Transition Timeline," Center for Presidential Transition, October 25, 2024, https://presidentialtransition.org/transition-resources/transition-timeline/.

62 "2024 Transition Timeline," Center for Presidential Transition, October 25, 2024, https://presidentialtransition.org/transition-resources/transition-timeline/.

63 "2024 Transition Timeline," Center for Presidential Transition, October 25, 2024, https://presidentialtransition.org/transition-resources/transition-timeline/.

64 "2024 Transition Timeline," Center for Presidential Transition, October 25, 2024, https://presidentialtransition.org/transition-resources/transition-timeline/.

65 "2024 Transition Timeline," Center for Presidential Transition, October 25, 2024, https://presidentialtransition.org/transition-resources/transition-timeline/.

66 "2024 Transition Timeline," Center for Presidential Transition, October 25, 2024, https://presidentialtransition.org/transition-resources/transition-timeline/.

67 "Key Dates and Events for State Officials and Points of Contact," n.d., https://www.archives.gov/files/electoral-college/state-officials/state-officials-key-dates.pdf.

68 "Key Dates and Events for State Officials and Points of Contact," n.d., https://www.archives.gov/files/electoral-college/state-officials/state-officials-key-dates.pdf.

69 "Key Dates and Events for State Officials and Points of Contact," n.d., https://www.archives.gov/files/electoral-college/state-officials/state-officials-key-dates.pdf.

70 "Key Dates and Events for State Officials and Points of Contact," n.d., https://www.archives.gov/files/electoral-college/state-officials/state-officials-key-dates.pdf.

71 "Key Dates and Events for State Officials and Points of Contact," n.d., https://www.archives.gov/files/electoral-college/state-officials/state-officials-key-dates.pdf.

72 "Key Dates and Events for State Officials and Points of Contact," n.d., https://www.archives.gov/files/electoral-college/state-officials/state-officials-key-dates.pdf

73 punchbowlnews, "Senate GOP Promises to Preserve the Filibuster — Even under Trump," Punchbowl News, May 28, 2024, https://punchbowl.news/article/senate/senate-republicans-say-they-will-preserve-filibuster/.

74 Galston, William A. "Trump's Plan to Expand Executive Power." The Wall Street Journal, June 11, 2024. https://www.wsj.com/articles/trumps-plan-to-expand-executive-power-a44fb34e .

75 "If Trump Wins," The New York Times, 2024, https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2024/06/16/us/politics/trump-policy-list-2025.html.

76 "If Trump Wins," The New York Times, 2024, https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2024/06/16/us/politics/trump-policy-list-2025.html.

77 Jeff Stein and Jacob Bogage, "Trump Plans to Claim Sweeping Powers to Cancel Federal Spending," Washington Post (The Washington Post, June 7, 2024), https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2024/06/07/trump-budget-impoundment-congress/.

78 Sam Cabral, "US Election 2024: Where Biden and Trump Stand on Key Issues," Bbc.com (BBC News, April 15, 2024), https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-68790777.

79 Laura Thornton, "Trump's Second Term Will Redefine Foreign Aid," Foreign Policy (Foreign Policy, February 2024), https://foreignpolicy.com/2024/02/01/usaid-trump-second-term-foreign-aid/.

80 2024. Accessed August 13. https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-reviews-plan-halt-us-military-aid-ukraine-unless-it-negotiates-peace-with-2024-06-25/.

81 Pamela King, "What Chevron's Demise Would Mean for a Second Trump Term," E&E News by POLITICO, June 28, 2024, https://www.eenews.net/articles/what-chevrons-demise-would-mean-for-a-second-trumpterm/.

82 The Economist, "Republicans Are Favoured to Win the Senate. What Would They Do?," The Economist (The Economist, June 17, 2024), https://www.economist.com/united-states/2024/06/17/republicans-arefavoured-to-win-the-senate-what-would-they-do.

83 Richard Kogan, "Introduction to Budget 'Reconciliation' | Center on Budget and Policy Priorities," Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, January 22, 2015, https://www.cbpp.org/research/introduction-to-budgetreconciliation.

84 Joseph Zeballos-Roig and Burgess Everett, "Trump's Growing Tax Cut Promises Will Give GOP a Huge Headache | Semafor," Semafor.com, September 18, 2024, https://www.semafor.com/article/09/18/2024/donald-trumps-tax-cut-plans-may-have-a-hard-time-getting-passed.

85 punchbowlnews, "Senate GOP Promises to Preserve the Filibuster — Even under Trump," Punchbowl News, May 28, 2024, https://punchbowl.news/article/senate/senate-republicans-say-they-will-preserve-filibuster/.

86 "U.S. Senate: Donald J. Trump Cabinet Nominations," Senate.gov, March 14, 2024, https://www.senate.gov/legislative/nominations/Trump_cabinet.htm.

87 Stu Whitney, "South Dakota's Thune Voted Senate Majority Leader," South Dakota News Watch, November 13, 2024, https://www.sdnewswatch.org/south-dakotas-thune-voted-senate-majority-leader-2/.

88 "POLITICO Pro: Republicans Lay Groundwork for Post-Chevron Senate," @POLITICOPro, 2024, https://subscriber.politicopro.com/article/2024/07/republicans-lay-groundwork-for-post-chevronsenate-00168642.

89 Adam Liptak, "Supreme Court's Chevron Ruling Limits Power of Federal Agencies," The New York Times, June 28, 2024, https://www.nytimes.com/2024/06/28/us/supreme-court-chevron-ruling.html.

90 "POLITICO Pro: Republicans Lay Groundwork for Post-Chevron Senate," @POLITICOPro, 2024, https://subscriber.politicopro.com/article/2024/07/republicans-lay-groundwork-for-post-chevron-senate-00168642.

91 The Economist, "Why the Biden Administration Is Rushing to Produce Regulations," The Economist (The Economist, May 2, 2024),

92 "RSC Releases FY25 Budget Proposal: 'Fiscal Sanity to Save America,'" Republican Study Committee, March 20, 2024, https://rsc-hern.house.gov/media/press-releases/rsc-releases-fy25-budget-proposal-fiscal-sanitysave-america.

93 Erin Doherty and Sareen Habeshian, "After Waffling, Trump Says He'd Veto National Abortion Ban," Axios, October 2, 2024, https://www.axios.com/2024/10/02/trump-abortion-2024-harris-vance.

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.