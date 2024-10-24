ARTICLE
24 October 2024

Election 2024: What To Know About Colorado Ballot Measures (Podcast)

The 2024 election is upon us. Colorado's ballots are in the mail and the Colorado Blue Book is already in voters' hands. Join Brownstein's Sarah Mercer, David Meschke and Rosa Baum...
The 2024 election is upon us. Colorado's ballots are in the mail and the Colorado Blue Book is already in voters' hands. Join Brownstein's Sarah Mercer, David Meschke and Rosa Baum as they dive into the labyrinth of 14 measures on the statewide ballot this year, seven referred by the legislature and seven brought by citizen initiatives, and their potential impact.

