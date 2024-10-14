Fastest 5 Minutes: Compliance, TINA, Disaster Response Contracting (Podcast)

This week's episode covers DOJ's update to its Evaluation of Corporate Compliance Programs guidance, a proposed rule to amend the DFARS to implement updates to the Truthful Cost or Pricing Data statute (also known as the Truth in Negotiations Act or TINA), and reminders about common considerations for companies supporting disaster response efforts, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

