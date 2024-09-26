ARTICLE
26 September 2024

Akin Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update

AG
It's been a busy two weeks in space. Starliner returned from the ISS, humans traveled the furthest from Earth since the Apollo missions and conducted the first spacewalk by private citizens, and China launched its 1,000th satellite into orbit. Back on Earth, a report detailed how an aging and budget-constrained NASA may be unsustainable, and the FAA committed to reviewing the Part 450 licensing process after industry criticized the complex and slow-moving launch and reentry licensing process.

We dive into all that and more, as well the latest legislative news, comment and procurement opportunities and notices of proposed rulemaking in this edition of Akin's Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update.

Attachments

