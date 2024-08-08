Fastest 5 Minutes: Clearances For Joint Ventures, Mentor-Protégé Program, GSA Schedule (Podcast)

This week's episode covers a DoD memorandum establishing procedures for covered joint venture facility security clearances, an SBA notice relating to the Mentor-Protégé Programs, and an upcoming mass modification to all existing GSA Multiple Award Schedule contracts, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

