2024 National ILG (NILG) Conference – Day 2

After a stormy Orlando evening (complete with a double-rainbow) conference goers awoke to clear skies and a beautiful sunrise to start Day 2 of the 2024 National ILG Conference.

Following a "State of the NILG" update and the presentation of the Lois Baumerich award (congratulations Valerie Vickers!) conference attendees were off to hear from industry leaders on a variety of topics and program updates from OFCCP.

In one of the first workshops of the day, OFCCP provided an Agency update. Led by Tina Williams, OFCCP Director of Policy and Program Development, the session included Agency updates on:

MEGA construction projects

Artificial Intelligence

Information Collection Requests (ICRs)

Sub regulatory guidance

Outreach

Training

FAAPs

Contractor Portal

CSALs

Recent Supreme Court decisions

It was a jam-packed agenda but OFCCP personnel took time to answer questions from the audience about guidance on dual jurisdiction for construction and supply and service contractors (Spoiler Alert: OFCCP believes contractors can be both at the same time), the contractor portal and another Corporate Scheduling Announcement List (CSAL), among other items.

OFCCP confirmed it has "heard the feedback" from contractors about portal certification and will be implementing delivery of an e-mail confirmation at the successful completion of the certification process.

With respect to the CSAL, while not reporting an actual date of release, Tina Williams confirmed another list would be coming out "this fiscal year." As a reminder, OFCCP's fiscal year ends September 30, so the agency "doesn't have much time" to get out another list. There were no further details or hints as to the methodology the Agency will employ to cultivate the upcoming selections.

The day rounded out with more presentations on a wide variety of topics before attendees head to an off property at event at Disney Springs and an after -party celebration at the conference hotel.

I hope everyone has a great evening and we'll be back at it tomorrow!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.