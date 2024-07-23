One Step Closer: Interstate 5 Bridge Replacement Program Receives $1.499 Billion FHWA Grant

The Oregon-Washington bridge project is a USDOT priority

On July 12, 2024, the Interstate Bridge Replacement (IBR) Program was awarded a $1.499 billion grant through the Federal Highway Administration's Bridge Investment Program for the replacement of the I-5 bridge between Oregon and Washington.1 This brings the I-5 bridge replacement project one step closer to becoming a reality.

The estimate project cost is $5 billion to $7.5 billion.2 By our tally, with this grant, IBR has now secured approximately $4.1 billion,3 with an additional, estimated $1.2 billion to come from tolls, for a total of $5.3 billion. This is within the range of the estimated project cost.

In response to the award of the grant, IBR Program Administrator Greg Johnson stated in relevant part that "[t]he award of these grant dollars further cements the IBR program as a key national project for the USDOT" and "[the IBR program is] one significant step closer to providing a safe, multimodal, earthquake resilient corridor that will better connect communities for decades into the future."4

Footnotes

