ARTICLE
23 July 2024

One Step Closer: Interstate 5 Bridge Replacement Program Receives $1.499 Billion FHWA Grant

DW
Davis Wright Tremaine

Contributor

Davis Wright Tremaine logo
Explore
On July 12, 2024, the Interstate Bridge Replacement (IBR) Program was awarded a $1.499 billion grant through the Federal Highway Administration's Bridge Investment Program for the replacement of the I-5 bridge...
United States Government, Public Sector
Photo of Matthew H. Mues
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Oregon-Washington bridge project is a USDOT priority

On July 12, 2024, the Interstate Bridge Replacement (IBR) Program was awarded a $1.499 billion grant through the Federal Highway Administration's Bridge Investment Program for the replacement of the I-5 bridge between Oregon and Washington.1 This brings the I-5 bridge replacement project one step closer to becoming a reality.

The estimate project cost is $5 billion to $7.5 billion.2 By our tally, with this grant, IBR has now secured approximately $4.1 billion,3 with an additional, estimated $1.2 billion to come from tolls, for a total of $5.3 billion. This is within the range of the estimated project cost.

In response to the award of the grant, IBR Program Administrator Greg Johnson stated in relevant part that "[t]he award of these grant dollars further cements the IBR program as a key national project for the USDOT" and "[the IBR program is] one significant step closer to providing a safe, multimodal, earthquake resilient corridor that will better connect communities for decades into the future."4

Footnotes

1 https://www.interstatebridge.org/resources/program-news/interstate-bridge-replacement-program-awarded-1-499-billion-fhwa-bridge-investment-program-grant/.

2 https://www.interstatebridge.org/EconomicBenefits.

3 Oregon and Washington have both committed $1B each, for a total of $2B, and the USDOT awarded an additional $600M to the project.

4 https://www.interstatebridge.org/resources/program-news/interstate-bridge-replacement-program-awarded-1-499-billion-fhwa-bridge-investment-program-grant/.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Matthew H. Mues
Matthew H. Mues
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More