April 22 EVENT | SISIA U.S. Investment Immigration Forum

Greenberg Traurig Immigration & Compliance attorney Luna Ma served as a panelist during Phase I of the Shanghai Immigration Service Industry...

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Greenberg Traurig Immigration & Compliance attorney Luna Ma served as a panelist during Phase I of the Shanghai Immigration Service Industry Association (SISIA) – Shanghai U.S. Investment Immigration Forum on April 22, where she spoke on “Key Considerations in Current USCIS Adjudications and Consular Interviews.” The large-scale event was attended by numerous immigration law firms, major regional centers, and immigration agencies.

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