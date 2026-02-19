Big Law Redefined: Immigration Insights Episode 22 | Top 26 EB-5 Insights For 2026: Grandfathering, Price Hikes, And Strategic Tips For Investors (Podcast)

In this episode of the Immigration Insights podcast, Kate Kalmykov, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Immigration & Compliance Group, is joined by GT colleague Jennifer Hermansky to kick off 2026 with a comprehensive review of the "Top 26 EB-5 Insights for Investors."

Kate and Jen discuss crucial issues facing EB-5 investors this year, including the impending expiration of grandfathering protections on September 30, 2026, anticipated price hikes, heightened scrutiny on source of funds documentation, and strategies for avoiding delays and denials.

They also address new challenges such as consular processing pauses, security checks, and changes to Communist Party membership exceptions.

Kate and Jen share actionable tips for filing robust petitions, navigating adjustment of status, preparing for interviews, and planning for long-term residency and naturalization.

Whether you're considering an EB-5 investment or already in the process, tune in for guidance to maximize your success before major program changes take effect.

