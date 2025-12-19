DHS Announces The Termination Of Temporary Protected Status For Ethiopia

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Dec. 12, 2025, that it will terminate Ethiopia's designation for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), effective Feb. 13, 2026, following a status review under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Per the DHS release, Ethiopian nationals with no other lawful basis for remaining in the United States have 60 days to voluntarily depart the country. Those who choose to use the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) CBP Home Mobile App to report their departure will be eligible for a complimentary plane ticket and a $1,000 exit bonus. By formalizing their departures through the CBP app, TPS holders may also help facilitate future applications for immigrant or nonimmigrant visas.

The termination takes effect on Feb. 13, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. local time; after that point, DHS may arrest and deport any Ethiopian national without status.

Background

DHS originally granted TPS to Ethiopian nationals in October 2022, due to ongoing armed conflict and humanitarian crises, and later extended the designation through Dec. 12, 2025, due to continued violence, particularly in Amhara and other regions. The designation allowed Ethiopian nationals to remain in the United States for the duration of TPS, seek employment, pursue educational opportunities, and/or receive certain public benefits.

Reason for Termination

Per DHS, Ethiopia no longer met the statutory criteria for TPS because "conditions in Ethiopia no longer pose a serious threat to the personal safety of returning Ethiopian nationals."

Population Affected

Approximately 5,000 Ethiopian nationals in the U.S. currently hold TPS under the Ethiopia designation.

Key Takeaway

This policy shift has broad implications for Ethiopian TPS holders facing loss of status, work authorization, and access to public benefits. It may also impact their employers. Limited options available to current TPS holders include voluntary departure or exploration of potential eligibility for another immigration status through family or employment sponsorship, or through humanitarian pathways, such as asylum.

