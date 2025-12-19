ARTICLE
19 December 2025

DHS Announces The Termination Of Temporary Protected Status For Ethiopia

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Dec. 12, 2025, that it will terminate Ethiopia's designation for Temporary Protected Status (TPS)...
United States Immigration
Michael Eisenstadt

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Dec. 12, 2025, that it will terminate Ethiopia's designation for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), effective Feb. 13, 2026, following a status review under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Per the DHS release, Ethiopian nationals with no other lawful basis for remaining in the United States have 60 days to voluntarily depart the country. Those who choose to use the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) CBP Home Mobile App to report their departure will be eligible for a complimentary plane ticket and a $1,000 exit bonus. By formalizing their departures through the CBP app, TPS holders may also help facilitate future applications for immigrant or nonimmigrant visas.

The termination takes effect on Feb. 13, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. local time; after that point, DHS may arrest and deport any Ethiopian national without status.

Background

DHS originally granted TPS to Ethiopian nationals in October 2022, due to ongoing armed conflict and humanitarian crises, and later extended the designation through Dec. 12, 2025, due to continued violence, particularly in Amhara and other regions. The designation allowed Ethiopian nationals to remain in the United States for the duration of TPS, seek employment, pursue educational opportunities, and/or receive certain public benefits.

Reason for Termination

Per DHS, Ethiopia no longer met the statutory criteria for TPS because "conditions in Ethiopia no longer pose a serious threat to the personal safety of returning Ethiopian nationals."

Population Affected

Approximately 5,000 Ethiopian nationals in the U.S. currently hold TPS under the Ethiopia designation.

Key Takeaway

This policy shift has broad implications for Ethiopian TPS holders facing loss of status, work authorization, and access to public benefits. It may also impact their employers. Limited options available to current TPS holders include voluntary departure or exploration of potential eligibility for another immigration status through family or employment sponsorship, or through humanitarian pathways, such as asylum.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Michael Eisenstadt
Michael Eisenstadt
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More