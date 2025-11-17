ARTICLE
17 November 2025

Immigration Insights Episode 20 | Demystifying EB-5 Funding: Loans, Installments, And The Latest USCIS Rules

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
In the latest podcast episode of the Immigration Insights Series, hosts Kate Kalmykov and Jennifer Hermansky, shareholders in Greenberg Traurig's...
United States Immigration
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

In the latest podcast episode of the Immigration Insights Series, hosts Kate Kalmykov and Jennifer Hermansky, shareholders in Greenberg Traurig's Immigration & Compliance Practice, address the latest challenges and opportunities facing EB-5 investors and regional centers in 2025.

With the Sept. 30, 2026, RIA grandfathering deadline approaching, a surge of investors are seeking to lock in the $800,000 minimum investment before anticipated changes.

The discussion covers the nuances of using loans—including third-party and affiliate financing—and the heightened scrutiny from USCIS on lawful sources of funds.

Kate and Jen also explore installment funding, outlining recent shifts in adjudication trends, aggressive denials, and best practices for documentation and investor preparedness.

The episode concludes with strategies for contesting denials, navigating appeals, and the broader implications for projects and regional centers.

Click here to listen to the full episode.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More