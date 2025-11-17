Immigration Insights Episode 20 | Demystifying EB-5 Funding: Loans, Installments, And The Latest USCIS Rules

In the latest podcast episode of the Immigration Insights Series, hosts Kate Kalmykov and Jennifer Hermansky, shareholders in Greenberg Traurig's Immigration & Compliance Practice, address the latest challenges and opportunities facing EB-5 investors and regional centers in 2025.

With the Sept. 30, 2026, RIA grandfathering deadline approaching, a surge of investors are seeking to lock in the $800,000 minimum investment before anticipated changes.

The discussion covers the nuances of using loans—including third-party and affiliate financing—and the heightened scrutiny from USCIS on lawful sources of funds.

Kate and Jen also explore installment funding, outlining recent shifts in adjudication trends, aggressive denials, and best practices for documentation and investor preparedness.

The episode concludes with strategies for contesting denials, navigating appeals, and the broader implications for projects and regional centers.

Click here to listen to the full episode.

