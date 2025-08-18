Big Law Redefined: Immigration Insights Episode 15 | Tariffs, International Trade, And Immigration: Discussing The New Era Of U.S. Import Policy (Podcast)

In this timely episode of Immigration Insights, part of Greenberg Traurig's Big Law Redefined podcast, host Kate Kalmykov is joined by Laura Rabinowitz...

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

In this timely episode of Immigration Insights, part of Greenberg Traurig's Big Law Redefined podcast, host Kate Kalmykov is joined by Laura Rabinowitz, international trade and customs practice shareholder, for an in-depth discussion on the shifts in U.S. tariff policy under the second Trump administration.

Laura explains how the new country-specific tariffs are reshaping global supply chains, impacting sourcing decisions, and introducing unprecedented compliance challenges for importers.

The conversation covers practical strategies for businesses to consider to protect themselves, reduce duty exposure, and renegotiate production agreements in the face of heightened enforcement and evolving rules of origin.

Kate and Laura also explore the intersection of trade and immigration, the broader economic implications for consumers, and what the future may hold for U.S. manufacturing and global trade.

self

Attachments

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.