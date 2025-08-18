ARTICLE
18 August 2025

Big Law Redefined: Immigration Insights Episode 15 | Tariffs, International Trade, And Immigration: Discussing The New Era Of U.S. Import Policy (Podcast)

In this timely episode of Immigration Insights, part of Greenberg Traurig's Big Law Redefined podcast, host Kate Kalmykov is joined by Laura Rabinowitz...
United States Immigration
Kate Kalmykov and Laura Siegel Rabinowitz

In this timely episode of Immigration Insights, part of Greenberg Traurig's Big Law Redefined podcast, host Kate Kalmykov is joined by Laura Rabinowitz, international trade and customs practice shareholder, for an in-depth discussion on the shifts in U.S. tariff policy under the second Trump administration.

Laura explains how the new country-specific tariffs are reshaping global supply chains, impacting sourcing decisions, and introducing unprecedented compliance challenges for importers.

The conversation covers practical strategies for businesses to consider to protect themselves, reduce duty exposure, and renegotiate production agreements in the face of heightened enforcement and evolving rules of origin.

Kate and Laura also explore the intersection of trade and immigration, the broader economic implications for consumers, and what the future may hold for U.S. manufacturing and global trade.

