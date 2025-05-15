Caden, Gandarez + Morell Named To 2025 Lawdragon 100 Immigration Lawyers List

Pryor Cashman partners Colleen Caden, Maria Fernanda Gandarez, and Avram Morell have been recognized in Lawdragon's 2025 "100 Leading Immigration Lawyers" list.

Colleen, Chair of the firm's Immigration Group, earned a spot in the Immigration & Nationality Law, inc. Sports category

category Maria, Chair of the firm's Global Mobility Practice, was noted for Global Mobility & Immigration

Avi, a member of the Immigration Group, was picked for Immigration & Nationality Law

The 2025 Lawdragon guide honors "lawyers [who] represent employers as well as individuals and families. Their stories mirror those of their clients in the hopes they pursued for a better life." Inclusion in this list is based on journalistic research, peer vetting, and nominations, with select attorneys earning Hall of Fame distinction.

