ARTICLE
15 May 2025

Caden, Gandarez + Morell Named To 2025 Lawdragon 100 Immigration Lawyers List

PC
Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami.
Pryor Cashman partners Colleen Caden, Maria Fernanda Gandarez, and Avram Morell have been recognized in Lawdragon's 2025 "100 Leading Immigration Lawyers" list.
United States Immigration
Colleen L. Caden,Maria Fernanda Gandarez, and Avram Morell
Pryor Cashman partners Colleen Caden, Maria Fernanda Gandarez, and Avram Morell have been recognized in Lawdragon's 2025 "100 Leading Immigration Lawyers" list.

  • Colleen, Chair of the firm's Immigration Group, earned a spot in the Immigration & Nationality Law, inc. Sports category
  • Maria, Chair of the firm's Global Mobility Practice, was noted for Global Mobility & Immigration
  • Avi, a member of the Immigration Group, was picked for Immigration & Nationality Law

The 2025 Lawdragon guide honors "lawyers [who] represent employers as well as individuals and families. Their stories mirror those of their clients in the hopes they pursued for a better life." Inclusion in this list is based on journalistic research, peer vetting, and nominations, with select attorneys earning Hall of Fame distinction.

Learn more about Lawdragon list using the link below.

