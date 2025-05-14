Establishing Project Homecoming (Trump EO Tracker)

Orders the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Homeland Security to create processes for illegal aliens to rapidly depart the United States, including through available technological resources, such as the "CBP Home" application.

The United States federal government shall fund any flights provided to illegal aliens voluntarily and permanently departing the U.S.



The Secretary of State and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall provide financial incentives in the form of an "exit bonus" for each illegal alien who voluntarily and permanently departs the United States.

The Secretary of State and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall create a concierge service whereby any alien illegally present in the United States may arrive at an airport, with or without appropriate travel documents, book air travel to permanently relocate to a different country and claim the exit bonus.

The Secretary of State and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall conduct a nationwide communications campaign to notify illegal aliens of the availability of cost-free travel to other countries; the exit bonus; and the sweeping consequences for those who choose to remain illegally present.

Additional Documentation

Trump Executive Order - Establishing Project Homecoming

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.