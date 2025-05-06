ARTICLE
Protecting American Communities From Criminal Aliens (Trump EO Tracker)

Orders the Attorney General to publish a list of States and local jurisdictions that obstruct the enforcement of Federal immigration laws (sanctuary jurisdictions). Immediately following each publication, the Attorney General and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall notify each sanctuary jurisdiction regarding its defiance of Federal immigration law enforcement and any potential violations of Federal criminal law. They will then pursue all necessary legal remedies and enforcement measures to end these violations and bring such jurisdictions into compliance with the laws of the United States.

The Secretary of Homeland Security, in coordination with the Attorney General, shall develop guidance, rules, or other appropriate mechanisms to ensure appropriate eligibility verification is conducted for individuals receiving Federal public benefits within the meaning of 8 U.S.C. 1611(c) from private entities in a sanctuary jurisdiction, whether such verification is conducted by the private entity or by a governmental entity on its behalf.

