Preventing Illegal Aliens From Obtaining Social Security Act Benefits (Trump EO Tracker)

Ensures ineligible aliens are not receiving funds from Social Security Act programs. Such measures shall include promulgating any necessary guidance or regulations regarding Social Security Act funds and, to the extent appropriate and consistent with law, prioritizing civil or administrative enforcement actions against States, localities, or other similar grantees or subgrantees that do not take adequate measures to verify eligibility, stop payments to deceased or otherwise ineligible payees, or otherwise prevent ineligible aliens from receiving funds from Social Security Act programs.

The Attorney General and the Commissioner of Social Security shall cooperate to detail and credential such Special Assistant United States Attorneys as are necessary to expand the Social Security Administration's (SSA) full-time fraud prosecutor program to at least 50 United States Attorney Offices by October 1, 2025.

Likewise, the Attorney General and the Secretary of Health and Human Services shall cooperate to establish a similar fraud-prosecutor program utilizing Special Assistant United States Attorneys with regard to programs administered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which shall operate in at least 15 United States Attorney Offices by October 1, 2025.

Within 60 days of the date of this memorandum, the Commissioner of Social Security shall review whether, and under what conditions, SSA should resume pursuing civil monetary penalties under section 1129 of the Social Security Act. If the Commissioner of Social Security determines that resumption is warranted, he shall either resume such program immediately or pursue regulatory or policy changes that would allow its resumption in a timely manner.

Additional Documentation

Trump Executive Order - Preventing Illegal Aliens from Obtaining Social Security Act Benefits

