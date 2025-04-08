'Catch And Revoke' Program Takes Off: State Department AI-Driven Visa Crackdown

The U.S. State Department's "Catch and Revoke" program uses artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor foreign nationals, particularly student visa holders. The program aims to identify individuals who express support for Hamas, Hezbollah, or other U.S.-designated terrorist organizations through social media activity or participation in protests and revoke their visas. To date, approximately 300 foreign nationals have had their visas revoked under this initiative.

AI tools scan social media accounts, news reports, and other publicly available information to flag individuals on visas for further investigation. The U.S. government maintains the program is a national security measure to help identify foreign nationals who should have been denied visas based on support for designated terrorist organizations. Critics argue the AI-driven process may rely on basic keyword searches that are prone to errors, raising concerns about fairness and accuracy. Advocacy groups warn the initiative undermines First Amendment rights by specifically targeting political speech and activism.

Recent arrests by ICE have included doctoral candidate students at several universities, following revocation of their visas. Students identified under the program have reported receiving online notifications that their visas are being canceled and advised them to "self-deport" using the CBP Home mobile app. Schools may also be notified through the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) of a visa revocation under national security-related grounds, in which case the school's designated school official (DSO) may be required to either cancel or terminate the I-20 record.

This initiative arises out of two executive orders that President Donald Trump issued shortly after taking office:

Executive Order No. 14161, "Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats," directing the secretary of state, in coordination with the attorney general, the secretary of homeland security, and the director of national intelligence, to promptly "vet and screen" all noncitizens who are already inside the United States "to the maximum degree possible." 2. Executive Order No. 14188, "Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism," directing the secretary of state, the secretary of education, and the secretary of homeland security to provide "recommendations for familiarizing institutions of higher education with the grounds for inadmissibility under 8 U.S.C. § 1182(a)(3)," related to national security and support for terrorist organizations, so that schools can monitor and report activities in violation of the law.

On Mar. 25, 2025, the Knight First Amendment Institute filed a lawsuit seeking to block the Trump Administration's policy of arresting, detaining, and deporting noncitizen students and faculty, including the "Catch and Revoke" program. American Association of University Professors, et al. v. Rubio, et al., No. 1:25-cv-10685 (D. Mass.).

The Catch and Revoke program reflects the Trump Administration's heightened scrutiny of foreign nationals and highlights the tension between national security measures and civil liberties.

