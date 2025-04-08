USCIS Provides Updated Guidance On Venezuela TPS After Court Intervention

USCIS has issued guidance stating that the expiration dates for Venezuelan Temporary Protected Status (TPS) will revert to those in place on Jan. 17, 2025...

USCIS has issued guidance stating that the expiration dates for Venezuelan Temporary Protected Status (TPS) will revert to those in place on Jan. 17, 2025, when former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas extended the designation by 18 months. The move is pursuant to the Mar. 31, 2025, district court order temporarily halting the DHS's recission of TPS for Venezuelans. Employers should stay updated on the progress of the litigation.

Expiration dates under the Jan. 17, 2025, extension are as follows:

The 2021 designation currently expires Sept. 10, 2025. Work authorization documents with expiration dates Sept. 10, 2025, Apr. 2, 2025, Mar. 10, 2024, and Sept. 9, 2022, are auto-extended until Apr. 2, 2026, pending the outcome of litigation.

The 2023 designation is extended through Oct. 2, 2026. Work authorization documents with expiration dates Sept. 10, 2025, Apr. 2, 2025, Mar. 10, 2024, and Sept. 9, 2022, are auto-extended until Apr. 2, 2026, pending the outcome of litigation.

Accordingly, employees with Venezuela TPS must be re-verified by Apr. 3, 2026. Employers should enter an expiration date of Apr. 2, 2026, on Supplement B of the I-9 form.

